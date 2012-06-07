TRIPOLI, June 7 Libya's oil ministry has opened
an office in the eastern city of Benghazi, the cradle of the
Libyan revolt, as part of the government's efforts to
decentralise and improve administration in the North African
country.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement Oil
Minister Abdulrahman Ben Yazza officially opened the office in
Benghazi on Wednesday.
The Tripoli-based NOC said the office is the first ministry
office to open in the city.
Libya's east, home to most of the country's oil, was
starved of cash during Muammar Gaddafi's 42-year rule, and calls
for federal rule have been fuelled by long-standing complaints
it has been deprived of its fair share of wealth.
In March, a group of civic leaders in Benghazi said they
would run their own affairs, defying the government in Tripoli
which is struggling to assert its authority on a country awash
with weapons.
The east's Arabian Gulf Oil Company was first in Libya to
restart production after last year's uprising and for a period
marketed its own oil to international firms.
Libya, which holds Africa's largest crude reserves, is
nearing pre-war oil production levels, currently pumping around
1.5 million barrels per day.
