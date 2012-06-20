LONDON, June 20 The oil arm of Germany's power
giant RWE said on Wednesday it would postpone a start
up of its large oil fields in Libya, still awaiting an agreement
with local authorities on the structure of the venture.
"We are now at the place where we need to build up a joint
venture with NOC, all the formalities are in place we are now
waiting for NOC to go into registration with us," Christoph
Schlichter, senior vice president for North Africa at RWE Dea
said on the sidelines of a conference in London.
RWE had initially hoped to start production in 2014-2015 but
that date is no longer realistic, said Schlichter.
"They (Libyans) are keen to get new investments on the rise
quickly to provide more jobs. But their focus has been ramping
up (existing) production," he said referring to a full shut down
of Libyan production last year due to a civil war.
The company undertook an exploration campaign in Libya
between 2003 and 2010 and made eight discoveries at blocks NC
193 and NC 195. The fields were declared to be commercially
viable just prior to the start of the 2011 Libyan conflict, so
development plans with NOC could not be finalised.
The discoveries are in the order of 100 million barrels but
it is too early to estimate a production rate, added Schlichter.
RWE is the top power producer in Germany and it has been
expanding abroad to focus predominantly on Norway, the UK,
Egypt, Libya and Algeria, as well as on Denmark and Poland and
the Caspian region.
In Algeria, state-owned Sonatrach gave final approval in
February this year for a $3 billion development of the North
Reggane gas field project.
RWE has a 19.5 percent stake in the project led by Spanish
oil and gas company Repsol with Algeria's Sonatrach and
Italian utilities company Edison.
The start of production further depends on the timely
construction of the GR5 pipeline, which has been delayed several
times. The pipeline will connect South West gas fields with
Algeria's largest gas field and gas hub, Hassi R' Mel.
"We started field development of Reggane North, together
with Sonatrach, Edison and Repsol," said Schlichter, "From what
we hear, the (GR5) pipeline should be ready by end 2015. And we
will start after, in 2016."
Production is expected to stabilise at 8 million cubic
metres a day for the first 12 years Reggane is in operation.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Keiron Henderson)