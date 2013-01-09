TRIPOLI Jan 9 Libya's oil ministry has reached agreement with the country's army chief and defence and interior ministries to secure exporting terminals, Oil Minister Abdelbari Al-Arusi said, after several protests have caused shipping disruptions.

"We have agreed with the defence minister, chief of staff and interior minister to secure the oil ports and the army has sent a force to the port (of Zueitina)," Arusi told Reuters on Wednesday.

He said oil exports from the eastern Zueitina terminal should resume in coming days after the port was closed down because of protests that began last month.

"The technicians in Zueitina need two days to empty the pipes from the water flowing in them when the oil stopped pumping, at which time. When the government provides us with the security they have promised us, oil pumping and exports will resume," he said. (Reporting by Ali Shuaib; writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by Keiron Henderson)