TRIPOLI Jan 9 Libya's oil ministry has reached
agreement with the country's army chief and defence and interior
ministries to secure exporting terminals, Oil Minister Abdelbari
Al-Arusi said, after several protests have caused shipping
disruptions.
"We have agreed with the defence minister, chief of staff
and interior minister to secure the oil ports and the army has
sent a force to the port (of Zueitina)," Arusi told Reuters on
Wednesday.
He said oil exports from the eastern Zueitina terminal
should resume in coming days after the port was closed down
because of protests that began last month.
"The technicians in Zueitina need two days to empty the
pipes from the water flowing in them when the oil stopped
pumping, at which time. When the government provides us with the
security they have promised us, oil pumping and exports will
resume," he said.
