TRIPOLI, April 22 Libya will seek to increase
its oil output quota within OPEC once it is sure it can produce
1.7 million barrels per day, up from about 1.5 million
currently, Oil Minister Abdelbari al-Arusi said on Monday.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
dropped individual allocations in 2011 when it adopted a
30-million-bpd output target. But with production rising in
Libya and Iraq, the issue of quotas may need to be addressed at
some stage.
Though individual country quotas are for the moment off the
radar, this month's oil price falls have prompted statements
from Venezuela and Iran about a potential extraordinary OPEC
meeting and the idea of cutting output has been raised, said
Simon Wardell, oil analyst at IHS.
"For the first time in a while, people are thinking about
cutting. Libya is getting its shots in early, saying we've had
problems so we don't want to be constrained," Wardell said.
"Over the next year or two, if oil prices remain weak, then
there will be talk not just of Saudi Arabia cutting, but others
too."
Libya's last output target, under a 2008 deal where quotas
were not issued publicly, was 1.47 million bpd. Al-Arusi said
current Libyan oil production was around 1.5 million bpd.
"We will ask to increase our production quota," Arusi said
at the Oil and Gas Summit 2013.
Asked by how much the North African country planned to
increase its quota, he later told Reuters on the sidelines of
the summit: "(The increase) depends on our capability, how much
we will produce."
"We will discuss it at the next meeting on the side and
then when we are confident that we will be able to produce 1.7
(mln bpd), we will make it official," he added.
The oil exporter group's next meeting is scheduled for May
31.
Brent crude futures rose above $100 a barrel on
Monday but oil has lost nearly 8.5 percent since the start of
April on concerns about demand as growth slowed in the United
States and China, the world's two largest oil consumers, while
recession in Europe deepened.
Libya's Deputy Oil Minister Omar Shakmak said last week that
Libya aimed for an average 1.5 million bpd output this year and
1.7 million bpd from the third quarter.
Arusi also said on the sidelines that Libya, with Africa's
largest reserves, aims to start inviting bids for new
exploration blocks by the end of this year.
"We are determined to have new concessions after the
necessary studies are done," he said.
The minister has previously said the country would review
its Exploration and Production Sharing Agreements (EPSA).
The terms of its last licensing round, under the so-called
EPSA IV contracts, were deemed very stringent and many foreign
oil companies complained.
