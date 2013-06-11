(Adds field, terminal details)
SABHA, June 11 Libya's oil output has sunk back
to a current 1.16 million barrels per day of oil due to
disruption at fields and terminals, a senior industry source
told Reuters on Tuesday.
It pumped 1.6 million bpd before the revolution of 2011.
Despite oil flows returning more rapidly than expected
immediately after that, Libya has struggled to maintain steady
output levels as protests and technical problems have cut deeply
into production rates over the past year.
In April, flows topped out at 1.55 million bpd, according to
the deputy oil minister, who said Libya hoped to raise output
even further by June or July, to 1.7 million bpd.
This target now appears elusive as Libya struggles to deal
with protests that have shut down two major oil export terminals
and curbed flows from at least one major field, El Feel, a joint
venture with Italy's Eni.
The solution at El Feel, which can pump up to 130,000 bpd
and is in Libya's southwest, has been to promise new operations
including a refinery and an exploration firm in the region to
create jobs.
It is not yet clear whether this will be enough to dislodge
protesters, who halted operations at the field at the end of
May.
At the oil exporting terminal of Zueitina, the situation may
be more complicated as the port has been hit by protests several
times since the revolution ended, and did not operate at all for
about six weeks at the start of the year.
Protesters there have also demanded jobs, but also want the
firm to move its headquarters east from the capital Tripoli.
The Marsa El Hariga terminal has operated more smoothly
since the uprising ended, but protests over jobs there have kept
it closed for more than 20 days, according to the operator.
"Sarir crude has not loaded for at least 20 days. Zuetina is
on strike and Zawiya terminal is supposed to (strike) as well.
Libya is seriously falling apart," said one oil trader familiar
with Libyan market.
