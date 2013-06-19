TRIPOLI, June 19 Production at Libya's Abu Attifel oilfield will resume on Thursday after a deal was reached with workers who had gone on strike over salaries, a source working at the field said.

"There were talks with members of the national congress and production is set to resume on Thursday," the source told Reuters on Wednesday, referring to Libya's highest political body.

Workers shut down production last week, demanding that a form of income tax, imposed before the 2011 war that ousted dictator Muammar Gaddafi, be removed or they should be paid higher wages.

The field is operated by Mellitah, a joint venture between Libya's state energy company, the National Oil Corporation, and Italy's Eni SpA. The source also said output would also resume at Mellitah's El Feel oilfield, which was shut down by a protesters over jobs and salaries in late May, but this could not be immediately verified. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian. Editing by Andre Grenon)