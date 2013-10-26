* Foreign investors concerned about post-Gaddafi turmoil
* Minister confirms Marathon to stay
* Says South Africa, Brazil interested in developing ties
By Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, Oct 26 U.S. firm Marathon Oil
will continue operating in Libya after giving up plans to sell
its stake in Waha Oil Company, Oil Minister Abdelbari Arusi said
on Saturday.
Two years of turmoil after the overthrow of leader Muammar
Gaddafi, as well as tough contract terms, have prompted oil
companies to reassess their role in the North African country,
but the government has been keen to keep them.
Sources told Reuters this week that Marathon was blocked
from selling its stake in Waha by the government which has first
refusal on such a deal. A source said the state-owned National
Oil Corp (NOC) was likely to offer Marathon below market value
for the stake.
"They are staying here," Arusi told reporters. "They told us
they will continue with us."
Marathon was not immediately available for comment.
Arusi also told reporters that Libya was considering buying
gas from neighbouring Algeria as it faces power cuts during peak
demand, and said South Africa wanted to buy oil from Libya.
"We discussed that (South Africa) will buy some oil from
Libya based on world market prices," Arushi said after meeting
Ohm Collins Shabane, minister in the South African presidency.
Both sides were also discussing working together on gas
production in the Brega area, a coastal zone where Libya's state
industry is producing gas.
Shabane confirmed the two countries want to boost oil and
other economic cooperation. "We are exploring possibilities in
terms of... increasing our capacity to trade," he said, without
giving details.
Arushi also said Brazil's Petrobas had written a
letter to the oil ministry expressing its interest to continue
their operations in Libya. The company, in Libya since 2005,
operates an exploratory offshore block.
Arusi also said state-owned Sirte Oil Co was producing
between 60,000 barrels a day and 80,000 bpd at Brega, dismissing
reports of production cuts due to power cuts as "talk."
Trading and local Libyan sources told Reuters on Thursday
Libya did not plan to export crude oil from Brega port in
November, the only oil terminal still functioning in the east,
after a fall in production.
A mix of striking workers, militias and political activists
have blocked several of Libya's major oil terminals for about
three months, resulting in billions of dollars of lost revenues
for the government and foreign oil companies operating there.
Marathon and ConocoPhillips each hold a 16.3 percent
interest in the Waha concessions, Hess Corp. holds an
8.2 percent interest and Libya's NOC 59.2 percent.
Marathon's exit would have followed that of ExxonMobil
, which said last month the security situation no longer
justified a big presence, and Royal Dutch Shell, which
last year abandoned two blocks after disappointing results.