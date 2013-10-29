TRIPOLI Oct 29 Libya's oil crisis deepened on
Tuesday after protesters blocking western fields shunned talks
and locals denied that an eastern terminal would reopen,
frustrating government efforts to end three months of
disruptions.
Libya's oil exports have dropped to less than 10 percent of
capacity or 90,000 barrels per day, Reuters calculations show,
as renewed protests this week halted operations at western ports
and fields, supporting global oil prices.
The head of Italy's Eni, the biggest foreign oil
company in Libya and part owner of the Mellitah joint venture,
said exports from Mellitah terminal had not been stopped though
there was social unrest.
Traders, however, said crude oil loading remained suspended
from both Zawiya and Mellitah ports in the west.
Natural gas exports are carried to Italy via pipeline and
sources have said those supplies come mainly from an offshore
field and have been steady for the last few weeks.
Libyan oil officials were not immediately available to
comment on Libyan exports, but Oil Minister Abdelbari Arusi said
on Monday overall production had sunk below 300,000 bpd.
Any imminent agreement to even partially resume exports
appeared elusive.
Arusi paid an emergency visit to the western Sharara field
on Monday and discussed pay increases with oil workers there. He
was forced to leave without a deal, however, after local
protesters refused to meet him.
"It is regrettable that we return to Tripoli without
reaching an agreement with local protesters," the National Oil
Corporation (NOC) website quoted Arusi as saying before he left.
"We came to clarify the future plans that the ministry has
put in place to develop the area but they refused to meet us for
reasons that are unrelated to the sector."
HARIGA PORT WON'T REOPEN
The government has relied on relatively stable revenue from
its western ports in recent weeks while struggling to end
protests blocking big facilities in the east, where some
factions are demanding federal powers and a greater share of the
country's oil wealth.
Libya had brought exports back to around 450,000 bpd over
the last month, although that level was still far short of its
pre-war export capacity of around 1.25 million bpd.
But the latest shutdowns, which began over the weekend, have
extended the worst disruption in Libya's oil industry since the
2011 civil war. Only the offshore platforms, Bouri and Al Jurf,
remain operational.
Reflecting how elusive a deal in the east is proving, a
tribe controlling the 110,000 barrels per day Hariga terminal in
Tobruk issued a statement denying that the port was about to be
reopened.
The denial marked a further blow to the government's
flagging credibility as Prime Minister Ali Zeidan had suggested
on Monday that a deal to reopen Hariga could come within a week.
Oil is the main source of revenue for the North African
country and the disruptions have cost the government billions of
dollars.
The longer the disruptions last the harder it may become for
the government to meet the demands of local interest groups who
are blocking oil exports as a means of pressuring a government
that has struggled to assert its authority in a country awash
with guns and powerful militia.
The government in Tripoli has become increasingly isolated
since early summer and has only limited resources to control
disruptions outside the capital, as indicated by the fact that
Zeidan was briefly kidnapped last month.
Gunmen stole $55 million in a heist on a van carrying local
and foreign currency for the Libyan central bank in the coastal
city of Sirte on Monday, state news agency Lana said.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Julia Payne in London and Ulf
Laessing in Tripoli; editing by Jason Neely)