* Zawiya port shut, no sign of El Sharara field restart
* Tanker to load at Mellitah port, protesters still present
* Exports from Brega still suspended
By Ghaith Shennib and Julia Payne
TRIPOLI/LONDON, Oct 30 Libya plans to build two
oil refineries in its underdeveloped east and south, Prime
Minister Ali Zeidan said on Wednesday, seeking to address
grievances and protests which have shut down much of the north
African country's oil output.
Oil production remained at a trickle after two western ports
of Zawiya and Mellitah suspended exports this week, on top of
the closures of most eastern facilities. Only one tanker was
expected to load condensates in Mellitah, trading sources said.
Strikes and protests by militias, and minorities demanding
more political rights or better pay have reduced Libya's exports
to 90,000 barrels per day from its capacity of 1.25 million bpd.
The interim government has struggled to kick-start
development and deliver on expectations of a higher living
standard since Muammar Gaddafi's fall in 2011.
Zeidan told reporters the government planned a 300,000-bpd
refinery in Tobruk in the east where protesters have blocked the
Hariga port for around two months.
Another 50,000-bpd refinery would be set up in Ubari in the
remote Fezzan where workers have shut down the El Sharara
oilfield since the weekend. The desert area bordering Algeria,
Chad and Niger has been neglected for decades.
Zeidan also said oil exports from the 110,000 bpd Hariga
port would resume on Sunday or Monday.
But a source in the port said chances were only "low" that
the port would reopen. "It seems the prime minister has a deal
with some people in the council who don't represent the
strikers," said the source. "The whole picture is unclear."
The government has announced several times the reopening of
the port in Tobruk near the Egyptian border. The state National
Oil Corp (NOC) declared force majeure on the port on Sept. 12,
after it had ceased to export crude oil for over two weeks.
LITTLE PROGRESS ON EXPORTS
There was no progress in resuming exports from other eastern
ports. Brega, which is technically open, cannot export due to
low oil output at nearby fields.
Production was at 20,000 bpd from Brega fields, a senior
official of the state National Oil Corp (NOC) said, citing
strikes as the reason for the production drop. Last week, local
Libyan sources and traders said that flows had fallen due
largely to electricity supply problems.
There was no sign that the southern El Sharara oilfield,
which supplies the Zawiya terminal with crude, had resumed.
Several market sources said the Makronissos tanker,
chartered by Trafigura and next in line, had been given
instructions to berth at the Mellitah terminal to load
condensate after protesters at the port gave permission.
Traders said it was not yet clear whether more vessels would
call on the port.
"We believe that a resumption of the production and exports
at the Sharara oilfield and the Mellitah port is likely to
require weeks, due to the political nature of this protest by
non-Arab minority groups," Riccardo Fabbiani, North Africa
analyst at Eurasia Group consultancy, said in a note.
Italian oil and gas group Eni said it expected its
2013 output to be lower than in 2012 due to Libyan and Nigerian
disruptions. The company is the largest foreign major in Libya
through Mellitah Oil and Gas, a joint venture with NOC.
Before the 2011 civil war, the venture produced around
270,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of natural gas and
crude oil, most of it for export.
U.S.-based producer Hess meanwhile reported a
lower-than-expected third-quarter profit due to Libyan unrest.
The company is one of three stakeholders in the Waha Oil Co
in eastern Libya, which had produced 320,000 to 340,000 bpd of
its main export grade Es Sider.