AJDABIYA, Libya, Jan 28 (A deal to lift an armed
blockade of Libyan oil ports and restart exports could be
possible within two weeks, after talks with the government
advanced on key demands, a senior leader of the protest movement
said.
Abb-Rabbo al-Barassi, prime minister of the self-declared
eastern region government, told Reuters that Tripoli and his
federalist movement are closing the gap, and a deal to resolve
the standoff at oil ports could be weeks away.
"I see progress with the state, the government, the General
National Congress assembly," he said in an interview at the
group's base in Ajdabiya. "I think it won't take longer than two
weeks to reach a deal, God willing. Maybe even less than that."
The group, led by a former rebel who once battled leader
Muammar Gaddafi, seized three major eastern ports in summer to
demand a greater share of oil wealth and more regional autonomy,
choking off 600,000 barrels per day of oil exports.
Prime Minister Ali Zeidan's government in Tripoli has been
trying to reopen the ports as it faces a budget crunch that
risks deepening unrest in the OPEC producer. Oil exports,
Libya's lifeline, have more than halved since summer.
