By Ulf Laessing
AJDABIYA, Libya, Jan 28 A deal to lift an armed
blockade of Libyan oil ports and restart exports could be
possible within two weeks after talks with the government
advanced on key demands, a senior leader of the protest movement
said.
The group, led by a former rebel who once battled leader
Muammar Gaddafi, seized three major eastern ports in summer to
demand a greater share of oil wealth and more regional autonomy,
choking off 600,000 barrels per day of oil exports.
Prime Minister Ali Zeidan's government in Tripoli has been
trying to reopen the ports as it faces a budget crunch that
risks deepening unrest in the OPEC producer. Oil exports,
Libya's lifeline, have more than halved since summer.
Deputies from the General National Congress (GNC) parliament
and tribal leaders have tried mediate to end the port seizures,
but so far government and federalists led by al-Ibrahim Jathran
have engaged only in a war of words.
But Abb-Rabbo al-Barassi, prime minister of the
self-declared eastern region government, told Reuters that
Tripoli and his federalist movement are closing the gap, and a
deal to resolve the standoff of oil ports could be weeks away.
"I see progress with the state, the government, the General
National Congress assembly," he said in an interview in the
group's base in Ajdabiya town. "I think it won't take longer
than two weeks to reach a deal, God willing. Maybe even less
than that."
Oil markets have been sceptical of such announcements in the
past as militias and tribesmen wrangling for power in the
post-Gaddafi era reach deals which often fall apart. Talks with
Jathran's group to reopen the seized Ras Lanuf, Es-Sider and
Zueitina ports failed at the last minute in December.
But Barassi, a former army colonel, said Zeidan's and GNC
head Nuri Ali Abu Sahmain had noticeably softened their stance
towards his group.
"We are optimistic. Even Mr Ali Zeidan's comments are not as
sharp as they used to be. Also Nuri Sahmain is also not so tough
anymore in his language," he said. "There's no threat of using
force, but a will to talk."
Barassi spoke in the reception room of his new home
reachable only along a pot-holed dirt track. A pro-Jathran
television station blared in the background as assistants and
relatives served coffee and oranges.
Dragging into its six-month, Libya's oil standoff has often
appeared like a war of attrition, with Zeidan and Jathran
exchange warnings.
But Barassi also appeared to take a softer tone than
previous federalist statements.
"We are not enemies. We don't deal with the government and
the GNC as enemies. We may have different views, on how to
work...but we haven't used force."
THREE DEMANDS
The federalists, who command thousands of former state oil
security guards, have made three demands to reopen the ports.
They include Tripoli investigating oil corruption and
selling oil under supervision of the three Libyan regions from
pre-Gaddafi times - Cyrenaica in the east, Tripolitania in the
west and southern Fezzan.
"The latest talk (from the government) is that there are no
problems with the first two demands," he said. Zeidan, who calls
Jathran's group illegal, has said it was willing to investigate
oil corruption.
Barassi said the third demand calling for oil sales to be
shared among the three regions based on a law from the
pre-Gaddafi-era was difficult for Zeidan because accepting would
mean recognizing the idea of a federal state.
Jathran and others in the east are campaigning for federal
structure, which was in place before Gaddafi came to power.
Officials in Tripoli fear this could lead to secession.
Barassi said his group was trying to address Zeidan's
concerns over the third demand.
"We are in dialogue with them and we can readjust it," he
said. He declined to elaborate, saying only that the group
expected within two days to receive a response from Tripoli to
an adjusted proposal.
LITTLE TO DO
Barassi insisted that the group might try selling oil on its
own should talks fail but said it had decided for now not to
sign anything and wait for the outcome of the talks.
"We want to sell oil the right way," he said. "We talked to
firms who signed deals with the state before and we spoke with
new ones to get contracts."
"But we told them to wait until there is an agreement with
the government so there is a contract with the state in a
complete way," he said, declining to give names.
He said some potential buyers were concerned about safe
passage to the seized ports. The Libyan navy earlier this month
said it had opened fire on a Malta-flagged tanker trying to
reach es-Sider port to load oil.
"Some firms are fearful," the federalist leader said.
Originally from the eastern town of Beida, Barassi runs the
self-declared government from a temporary base in Ajdabiya. But
he said there was little to do for his 23-strong cabinet
including ministers for industry, health and education.
"It's right that we don't have work. We wait for oil exports
or a budget," he said.
The group has also founded the Libya Oil and Gas Corp to
sell oil when it can. Barassi said the firm consisted of former
staff from state National Oil Corp (NOC) based in ports who are
sympathetic to federalists - a claim denied by Tripoli.
Based in nearby Brega, the federalist oil company appears
less impressive than the colourful letterheaded statements it
recently sent to oil markets suggesting it could offer tankers
safe passage to the ports.
"We've only appointed a director for the firm," he said.
