* Tribal leaders critical of Jathran's blockade
* Say impoverished east suffers under blockade
* Local grievances in the Libya's east still strong
By Ulf Laessing
AJDABIYA, Libya, Jan 30 Support is ebbing in
east Libya for a six month blockade of its three oil ports, and
for former rebel commander Ibrahim al-Jathran whose force led
the seizure.
Even Jathran's own tribe and leaders in its hometown speak
angrily about getting exports flowing again as capital Tripoli
warns it may no longer be able to pay public salaries because
the blockade has slashed oil revenues.
Surveying the potholed roads and abandoned buildings of
Ajdabiya, mayor Salem Abdullah is all for fighting for more
autonomy and oil wealth from the central government - but not
for the blockade.
"We are opposed the closure of the oil ports," he told
Reuters. "This has had a very, very negative impact."
Many in the impoverished town had long sympathized with
Jathran, who was jailed under Muammar Gaddafi and fought
alongside rebels to help oust the autocratic leader in 2011.
Despite its proximity to the oil ports of Brega and
Zueitina, Ajdabiya never enjoyed the benefits of oil wealth.
Burned out tanks and cars sit just outside it, testimony to
heavy fighting between rebels and Gaddafi troops.
Many in the town now question the credentials of Jathran,
the self-appointed defender of the east, the cradle of the
revolution. In his early 30s, he is considered young for a
leader in a conservative society dominated by tribal elders.
"The right way for us to have been represented would be by
elections," Abdullah said, slamming his right hand on the office
desk in frustration. "If you want to represent by force you
cannot talk in name of the people."
Some now fear Jathran's port mutiny has damaged the popular
cause for a federalist state based on three regions that existed
in the pre-Gaddafi era, where eastern Cyrenaica, western
Tripolitania and southern Fezzan enjoyed more autonomy.
TRIBAL PRESSURE
Jathran's al-Magharba tribe is pressuring him to withdraw
his men to free up at least 600,000 barrels a day of badly
needed oil exports. Several meetings have been held though an
attempt to negotiate failed in December.
"Sit-ins in front of ports to demand your rights are fine...
but shutting down ports is not acceptable. Oil is Libya's only
income and belongs to all Libyans," said Saleh Atawich, the top
Magharba leader.
Some fellow tribesmen are disappointed that Jathran did not
open the ports on Dec 15 after lengthy talks were held at a
tribal gathering late last year.
"We met on Dec 10 and stressed the need to open the ports
and ... Ibrahim Jathran confirmed to those assembled and to all
Libyans that he would open the ports on Dec 15," Atawich said,
sitting in his reception hall lined with sofas in a farm outside
Benghazi, the east's main city.
In Benghazi, home to a university and a vibrant intellectual
community largely sympathetic to the federalist cause, people
see Jathran as a rural warlord exploiting chaos of post-revolt
Libya to bully his way into politics.
"Ninety percent in Benghazi are not with Jathran because who
Ibrahim Jathran is," said Youssef al-Gharyani, an activist who
promotes Benghazi as economic capital and who works at state oil
firm National Oil Corp (NOC).
"What is his education?," Gharyani said. "How can he lead?"
SELF-STYLED GOVERNMENT
Jathran has set up a self-declared Cyrenaica government
which wants to use oil exports to build roads and strengthen
security. His group has three key demands: A committee to
oversee oil exports, a probe into oil corruption and a system to
share oil revenues among the regions.
Late last year, he appointed 23 ministries in a ceremony
broadcast with great fanfare by a television station in
Ajdabiya, which he controls. Tribal elders gathered amid cheers
and dramatic speeches.
But little can be seen of such a rule in Ajdabiya. His
self-declared prime minister has taken temporary shelter with
aides and relatives in a gated, small one-storey building,
reachable only by a bumpy unpaved road.
Jathran, who did no respond to an interview request, mainly
works from Brega in the former base of the petroleum protection
force he commanded until he defected with his men in summer.
He has put the strength of his force at more than 20,000 but
few in the east believe this, and some oil industry and local
estimates put his troop levels at below 5,000.
"We don't think he has as many as he says," said Abdullah,
the town council head.
Locals say Jathran faces pressure from his own men because
the state cut salaries for those who defected. Some say a few of
his troops left his ranks to claim back state wages.
Jathran says his self-appointed government has formed an oil
company to sell crude by bypassing Tripoli's authority. His
group has only appointed a director, and claims to rely
otherwise on sympathetic former NOC staff.
But Gharyani, who is also a former senior official in the
oil workers' union, disputed that. "He sent somebody to me and
my friend and he asked us to join Jathran and build up (a new)
NOC but we refused," he said.
Still, Jathran has his supporters in the desolate town where
many feel they have lost out for years by Libya's vast oil
wealth, first under Gaddafi and now after his fall.
Mabrouk Mohammed, head of the council's financial
department, points to the town's hospital, first build in the
1970s, to serve 40,000 people. The town's population is now well
over 160,000 inhabitants, he says.
"Jathran's demands are reasonable. We've never benefited
from oil revenues," he said. "We need infrastructure, schools,
hospitals."
