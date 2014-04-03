BENGHAZI, Libya, April 3 Libya's El Sharara and El Feel oilfields in the southwest of the OPEC producer are still closed by protests, acting Oil Minister Omar Shakmak said on Thursday.

A pipeline from the Wafa field to the western Mellitah oil port was also still blocked by protests, Shakmak told reporters in the eastern city of Benghazi.

Melittah is co-owned by state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) and Italy's ENI. (Reporting by Ay al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing, editing by David Evans)