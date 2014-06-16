(Power cuts worsening, state electricity firm lacks fuel)
TRIPOLI, June 16 Libya has deployed special
forces to protect petrol stations in the capital Tripoli packed
by angry motorists trying to refill their vehicles, the
government said, as the state oil firm struggles to bring in
fresh supplies.
In another sign of chaos gripping the major oil producer,
power cuts worsened in the Tripoli and other parts of the
country after the state electricity firm said it lacked fuel for
several power stations.
Petrol stations across Tripoli have for almost two weeks
seen queues stretching for kilometres at times, adding to the
frustration of Libyans exhausted by chaos and violence.
Libya's state oil firm says it has sufficient supplies but a
lack of security at petrol stations makes it difficult to bring
in fresh supplies. Residents say some of the fuel is being sold
on the black market.
The government said in a statement late on Sunday it had
agreed with Tripoli's security headquarters to deploy the
interior ministry's special forces to protect petrol stations.
In the up-market Gargaresh district, trucks with mounted
anti-aircraft guns were seen protecting two petrol stations and
marshalling long queues of motorists.
Libya is in turmoil as the government struggles to control
militias who helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but now defy
state authority.
It has struggled to keep the 120,000 barrels a day Zawiya
refinery that supplies western Libya running after protesters
closed the El Sharara oilfield which supplies it.
The lack of fuel is also hitting power supplies for two
power stations in western Libya, the state electricity firm said
in a statement carried by the official news agency LANA.
"There is a serious lack of fuel at the power stations in
Misrata and western Sarir," the statement said, adding that
power capacity would fall by 600 megawatts (MW).
In central Tripoli, power was cut off by four hours on
Monday.
The government has been forced to use its two offshore
fields to keep Zawiya running. But this will further reduce
exports, which have fallen to less than 200,000 barrels per day
from 1.4 million bpd when the protests started in July, eroding
public finances.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by William Hardy and David
Evans)