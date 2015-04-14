* Buyers unsure who owns oil
* Fighting has seen control of facilities change hands
* Oil revenues at heart of struggle for Libya
By Ulf Laessing and Ayman al-Warfalli
CAIRO/BENGHAZI, April 14 Libya's official
government, holed up in the east after being forced to flee the
capital, is struggling to sell crude oil under a new system it
has devised in an attempt to bypass a rival administration in
Tripoli.
Buyers are reluctant to take advantage of discounts on offer
because they are unsure who exactly owns the oil being marketed
by the eastern government, even though it is internationally
recognised following an election last year, oil officials and
insiders say.
In the fighting that has rocked Libya since Muammar Gaddafi
was ousted four years ago, control of many oil production and
export facilities has frequently changed hands, leaving major
buyers wary of doing business with anybody other than the
established state oil corporation, the NOC.
Last week, Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni announced that
in future oil sales would be routed though a Dubai bank account
belonging to a new state oil company reporting to his government
in the east.
Oil revenues are at the heart of the struggle between the
two governments that has effectively split the country in two.
Foreign buyers had always paid through the NOC and the
central bank in Tripoli. But the capital has been under the
control of the rival government since an armed faction, Libya
Dawn, expelled Thinni last year.
But in the past few days, executives loyal to Thinni have
begun contacting potential buyers, said Essa Essa, a Libyan oil
analyst familiar with the talks.
Thinni's government controls roughly half of Libya's output
of almost 600,000 barrels per day. But because of the risks they
see in doing business with the east, prospective buyers have so
far offered prices the government considers too low, said Essa.
One oil industry source said that while the eastern
government had offered discounts, one potential buyer had been
willing to pay only about a third of the $58 that oil is
currently fetching on world markets.
A senior official in the new eastern state oil company said
it would be "very difficult" to persuade buyers to pay into the
new bank account and prove to them the company owns the oil.
Thousands of documents, contracts and geological maps are
stored in Tripoli at the NOC and its subsidiaries. The new
eastern entity has been operating out of port and other
administrative premises but has no dedicated buildings or staff
yet, oil sources say.
"It will take a long time to change the payment system. It
also needs expertise and specialists," the senior eastern oil
company official said, said asking not to be named due to the
sensitivity of the issue.
There were also fears that the United Nations, which has
already stepped in to ban oil sales by renegade forces in the
east, might take action again.
"The United Nations might slap sanctions on Libya as oil is
a resource for all Libyans. NOC and the central bank are
sovereign institutions," the official said.
CENTRAL BANK BREAKUP?
The fighting has reduced oil production to less than half of
what Libya was pumping before Gaddafi fell.
This has plunged the public finances into crisis as oil is
the only source of funds for the budget, forcing the central
bank to burn through its dollar reserves. The Libyan dinar has
lost a third of its value on the parallel market due to a
shortage of dollars.
Introducing a new payment system via another bank account
could cripple the central bank, one of the last institutions
still largely untouched by the fighting. The bank is paying
public sector salaries, including those of the armed groups
fighting on both sides.
But a refusal by the central bank to pay funds directly to
either government has hit Thinni especially hard.
While Thinni's forces have recently made progress in some
areas, the chaos has disrupted central bank cash flows from
Tripoli to the east, which has curtailed imports and undermined
support for the prime minister.
"Oil and money is the only thing that Tobruk is missing,"
said Mattia Toaldo, policy fellow at the European Council on
Foreign Relations, referring to the eastern city where the
elected parliament is based.
"By disrupting the oil industry they would bring down what's
left of the state," he told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.
The United Nations has not yet commented on Thinni's oil
plans but has previously urged both sides to leave the central
bank and state oil firm out of their struggle.
Last year, the U.N. Security Council banned the sale of oil
other than though the NOC in Tripoli after a group of rebels in
the east loaded oil on to a tanker which was eventually stopped
by the U.S. Navy off the Cyprus coast.
Richard Cochrane, senior analyst, MENA, at consultancy IHS
Country Risk, said Thinni might at best hope to sell small
quantities via friendly countries such as Egypt.
"Regular exports would probably hit the sanctions wall," he
told the Reuters forum.
(Editing by Giles Elgood)