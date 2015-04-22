TRIPOLI, April 22 Libya's Hariga port reopened on Wednesday after security guards ended a strike over salary payments, an oil official said.

A tanker has started lifting about 700,000 barrels of crude, the official added.

The guards had staged a strike on Tuesday, the latest in a series of such walkouts. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Pravin Char)