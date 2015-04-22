MUNGER SAYS CHINESE STOCK MARKET CHEAPER THAN UNITED STATES
TRIPOLI, April 22 Libya's Hariga port reopened on Wednesday after security guards ended a strike over salary payments, an oil official said.
A tanker has started lifting about 700,000 barrels of crude, the official added.
The guards had staged a strike on Tuesday, the latest in a series of such walkouts. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Pravin Char)
MILAN, May 6 Pope Francis on Saturday criticised the naming of the U.S. military's biggest non-nuclear explosive as "the Mother of All Bombs", saying the word "mother" should not be used in reference to a deadly weapon.