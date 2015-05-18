BENGHAZI, Libya May 18 A state oil firm
controlled by Libya's internationally recognised government has
appointed boards for two state-run oil subsidiaries, officials
said on Monday.
The move signals the determination of a new oil firm based
in eastern Libya to get a grip on the country's oil sector
contested by two rival governments vying for control of the OPEC
member four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
Libya's official Premier Abdullah al-Thinni has been forced
to work out of the east since losing control of the capital
Tripoli where the established state oil firm NOC supervising the
vital energy industry is based.
Thinni's government has set up a new oil firm, also called
NOC and vowed to route payments of oil revenues through it,
though industry sources said foreign buyers of Libyan oil are
still only dealing with NOC Tripoli.
In a new push to take control of the sector the eastern NOC
appointed the boards for two new state oil subsidiaries based in
southern Libya, a statement by the eastern NOC said. One company
will focus on exploration of oil and gas and a second on
building a refinery.
"The two boards will work out technical details for the
firms," said Mohamed Araibi, deputy chairman of NOC in the east.
NOC Tripoli has warned the establishment of a new state oil
firm in the east might deter foreign customers wondering who is
owning Libya's oil and gas reserves.
NOC Tripoli said it is independent, though an oil minister
belonging to a rival government controlling Tripoli is working
out of the same building.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by
Ulf Laessing; Editing by Richard Chang)