based in the east since fleeing the capital, has so far failed
to sell oil by itself, despite setting up a Dubai bank account
and new central bank unit, industry and banking sources say.
The internationally recognised government said in March it
wanted oil buyers to pay through a new state oil firm with an
account in Dubai and stop dealing with the established entity in
Tripoli controlled by a rival government.
Last week the government of premier Abdullah al-Thinni,
which has been struggling to make an impact since losing Tripoli
last year to a rival faction, launched another attempt to
control public finances by setting up a new central bank
headquarters in the eastern city of Bayda.
Thinni's government controls more than half of Libya's oil
output of 460,000 barrels per day. But it has failed to attract
buyers as foreign firms worry about who exactly owns the oil
being marketed by the eastern government, even though it is
recognised, industry insiders say.
"Nothing has been signed until now," said Essa Essa, an oil
analyst from eastern Libya who has tracked attempts by Thinni's
government to reach potential buyers.
A central bank source confirmed that oil buyers were
continuing to pay through the state oil firm NOC and central
bank in Tripoli, keeping in place a decade-old payment system.
Husni Bey, who heads one of Libya's biggest private firms,
said Thinni had pushed the eastern central bank governor Ali
Salem Hibri to set up the Bayda bank to show he wants to run the
whole country, but little work was done at the bank.
"Hibri has been under extreme pressure to set up an
alternative central bank in Bayda," he said.
A central bank source in Tripoli said eastern bank officials
had set up in Bayda computers moved out of the bank's branch in
Benghazi, an eastern city hit by fighting.
The Bayda officials had tried to get the computers running
and tap the central bank's foreign accounts but partner banks in
Europe had refused to deal with them as they only process
payment orders from Tripoli, the source said.
Oil revenues are mostly held in accounts abroad due to poor
security in Libya and its underdeveloped banking system. The
Tripoli bank transfers only money home needed to cover
expenditures such as food import financing.
"Foreign banks have tightened procedures," said the source.
"All transactions are done via Tripoli."
