CAIRO Aug 23 A state oil firm loyal to Libya's
official government based in the east of the country has invited
foreign oil firms to discuss existing oil purchase contracts at
a conference in Dubai next month, it said in a statement.
The move is a fresh attempt by Libya's internationally
recognised government to control state oil firm NOC, which is at
the centre of a conflict between two rival administrations four
years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
The eastern government, which lost the capital Tripoli a
year ago to a rival administration, has set up a new oil entity,
which it calls NOC east, based in the city of Benghazi, but oil
buyers still only deal with the established state firm NOC based
in Tripoli, which has processed oil sales for decades.
The new NOC east wants to "discuss legally signed agreements
and contracts" with foreign oil buyers and service firms at a
conference in Dubai on Sept. 2, it said in the statement, which
it released jointly with the official government.
The invitation was issued by Naji al-Maghrabi, who was
appointed chairman of NOC east by the eastern government a week
ago.
The conference will take place three months after NOC
Tripoli held a similar event in London to show it was in charge
of Libya's oil reserves and to reassure customers that the
political conflict would not affect the state oil firm.
The eastern government said in March it wanted oil buyers to
pay through a new bank account in Dubai to replace a decades-old
payment systems via NOC Tripoli.
But oil customers have refused to sign any deal with the
eastern entity due to legal concerns as geological data to prove
ownership of oil reserves are stored at NOC Tripoli.
Maghrabi said in the invitation that his team was honouring
oil contracts but pointed out that the headquarters of NOC was
based in Benghazi, not Tripoli.
The eastern city is a war zone where forces loyal to the
eastern government have been fighting Islamist groups.
Libya's conflict has reduced output to less than 400,000
barrels a day, a quarter of Libya's production before an
uprising toppled Gaddafi.
Most foreign oil companies have moved expatriate staff out
of Libya or closed major fields due to insecurity or protests.
But the eastern NOC said Libya "has been regarded in recent
years as one of the hottest opportunities available to both
independent and large international oil companies."
The United Nations has urged the warring parties not to
touch the state oil firm or the central bank, which processes
oil revenues, Libya's lifeline.
