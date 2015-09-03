By Ahmad Elhamy
| TRIPOLI, Sept 3
TRIPOLI, Sept 3 - Libya plans to sell a
tanker that a former rebel group used in an attempt to bypass
the Libyan government and export oil on its own last year, the
Tripoli-based state prosecutor said on Thursday.
The group had loaded crude on the "Morning Glory" at the
eastern port of Es Sider and sailed in March 2014. U.S. Navy
SEALs stopped the tanker off Cyprus and returned it to Tripoli.
"The office of the prosecutor general announces the sale of
the Morning Glory tanker," the prosecutor said on its website,
the accuracy of which was confirmed by an official at the
prosecutor's office. An auction is scheduled for next Thursday.
The incident typifies the chaos in Libya since the uprising
that toppled Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
The ship had been sold to a Libyan national close to a rebel
group led by Ibrahim Jathran, who had seized major eastern oil
ports in 2013 to press for eastern autonomy, according to a copy
of the sale contract seen then by Reuters. It was unclear
whether the tanker had been sold again since then.
Jathran ended his blockade of the port weeks after the
failed attempt to export the oil. He is now allied to Libya's
official government, which is based in the east since losing
Tripoli, the capital, a year ago. Tripoli has been held since
then by a rival government.
Libyan briefly detained the tanker's foreign crew, then
deported them. Officials never disclosed who had planned to buy
the crude loaded on the tanker.
(Writing by Ulf Laessing, editing by Larry King)