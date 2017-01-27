GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
(Adds details)
LONDON Jan 27 Austria's OMV has agreed to buy a 7 percent stake in Libya's Nafoura oil field from U.S. company Occidental Petroleum Corp, increasing its share in the field, two Libyan oil officials told Reuters on Friday.
A spokesman from OMV and a spokeswoman from Occidental declined to comment.
The sale, reported earlier on Friday by industry publication International Oil Daily, was finalised late in 2016 the two sources said, though it remains unclear how much OMV paid.
The field has reserves of 7.5 billion barrels, energy consultant WoodMac estimates.
OMV and Occidental agreed to develop the field along with state-owned National Oil Corp subsidiary Agoco in 2008 through an Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (EPSA).
OMV has been present in Libya since 1975 and started production in 1985, the year it acquired 25 percent of Occidental's producing assets in the country.
Occidental said in 2013 that it was planning to sell a minority stake in its Middle East and North African operations as part of a restructuring aimed at boosting its valuation.
(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by David Goodman)
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
* Political uncertainty in Europe stokes safe-haven buying * Spot gold, silver touch one-month peaks * Spot gold may rise to $1,276 per ounce -technicals (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad May 30 Gold edged up to touch a one-month high on Tuesday, with investors turning to the safe-haven asset as geopolitical tensions sapped their appetite for risk. Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,267.70 per ounce by 0349 GMT. It earlier touch