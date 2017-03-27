TRIPOLI, March 27 Libya's National Oil
Corporation (NOC) said on Monday it had asked the U.N.-backed
government in Tripoli to withdraw a resolution that seeks to
allocate powers over the oil sector.
The leadership of the U.N.-supported Government of National
Accord (GNA), or Presidential Council, issued a resolution on
Saturday sharing out powers previously held by the largely
defunct oil ministry.
The Council said it was assuming the authority to supervise
energy sector investment and exploitation of the country's oil
wealth, including the approval or cancellation of contracts.
It then listed NOC responsibilities over production
operations.
"I have asked the Presidential Council to withdraw its
recent resolution," NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in a
statement on Monday.
"It has exceeded its authority. Only the House of
Representatives (HOR), the legislature, has the power to make
these changes."
The Presidential Council, the result of a U.N.-mediated
transition plan aimed at stabilising Libya, arrived in Tripoli a
year ago.
It received early backing from the NOC, but has struggled to
assert its authority and has failed to win approval from
factions in eastern Libya aligned with a parallel government.
Many of its rulings have been subject to legal,
administrative or political challenges.
The NOC in Tripoli continued to control oil production and
sales as Libya slid into political chaos and conflict after a
2011 uprising.
Output has more than doubled to about 700,000 barrels per
day (bpd) since last year, though it is still far below the 1.6
million bpd OPEC member Libya was producing before 2011.
"NOC has long supported the establishment of a genuine
government of national accord able to speak for all Libyans,"
said Sanalla.
"Until we have a political settlement, our duty is to
administer the country's oil resources in trust for benefit of
the nation."
