TRIPOLI May 15 Oil exports from Libya's eastern port of Zueitina have been halted by protesters who stormed the terminal, forcing workers to leave their positions, three industry sources on Wednesday.

Oil exports from the port have previously been disrupted by protests and, last month, flows were halted by a pipeline explosion. The terminal can export 60,000-70,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd). (Reporting by Ghaith Shennib and Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)