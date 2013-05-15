China May official services PMI rises to 54.5 vs 54.0 in May
BEIJING, May 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in May from the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
TRIPOLI May 15 Oil exports from Libya's eastern port of Zueitina have been halted by protesters who stormed the terminal, forcing workers to leave their positions, three industry sources on Wednesday.
Oil exports from the port have previously been disrupted by protests and, last month, flows were halted by a pipeline explosion. The terminal can export 60,000-70,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd). (Reporting by Ghaith Shennib and Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)
BEIJING, May 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in May from the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
VICTORIA, British Columbia, May 30 The two parties set to take power in Canada's Pacific province of British Columbia vowed on Tuesday to block Kinder Morgan Inc's plans to expand an oil pipeline, setting up a fight with energy-rich Alberta and the federal government.