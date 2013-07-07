(Updates with agreement being reached, adds comments by Libyan
official)
TRIPOLI, July 7 An agreement has been reached
with security guards who had shut down two oil ports in eastern
Libya, allowing exports to resume, an official present at the
negotiations said on Sunday.
Members of the security forces guarding Es Sider and Ras
Lanuf ports had shut them down in the last few days after they
demanded better work conditions, said Saad Benshrada, a member
of the energy committee within Libya's national assembly.
Es Sider, Libya's main crude oil export terminal, was shut
down on Thursday night, while Ras Lanuf port was closed soon
after, oil industry sources said.
"There was a meeting in Brega between representatives of
the groups that closed down the ports, the oil ministry and
others," Benshrada told Reuters upon arrival in Tripoli from
Brega, which lies in eastern Libya.
"The meeting was long but after we reached an agreement,
the guards gave instructions to allow workers to resume export
operations."
Ras Lanuf is a large complex in eastern Libya that includes
the North African country's biggest refinery and a separate
port. Several fields belonging to the Harouge oil company pump
oil to the port. Es Sider exports light sweet Es Sider crude oil
produced by the Waha consortium, which has a capacity of around
350,000 barrels per day.
"The same thing that happened at Es Sider terminal happened
at Ras Lanuf," a senior Libyan oil industry source said earlier,
adding the refinery had not been affected by the protest.
Libyan oil facilities are under the guard of a special force
that operates under the remit of the Defence Ministry.
However, only about 2,000 of its 15,000 members have had
training from the military. The rest are former rebels who
fought to oust Muammar Gaddafi in the 2011 war.
Lacking proper training and equipment, its members have at
times fought amongst themselves or caused disruptions.
The shutdowns were the latest in a string of disruptions
hampering Libya's return to pre-war crude output levels of
around 1.6 million barrels per day.
Several oilfields have been shut down in the last few weeks
due to worker protests, cutting output by around one-third.
