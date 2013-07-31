* Security guards shut down major ports in east
* Libya struggling to maintain oil output at pre-war levels
* New chief for force guarding oil facilities
(Adds mode details, background)
TRIPOLI, July 31 Libya's oil exports have
slumped by 70 percent as armed security guards shut down several
eastern export ports in one of the worst disruptions the OPEC
member has seen in the last year, the oil minister said on
Wednesday.
Libya has been struggling to maintain output at around 1.6
million barrels per day (bpd) following a wave of protests and
strikes that have hit its energy industry.
The incessant disruptions to Libya's oil sector risk
crippling its economic lifeline and choking off state revenues.
In the latest mayhem, the men, supposed to be securing four
major oil ports, shut them down in protest over salaries, Oil
Minister Abdelbari al-Arusi said. He added that some were
calling for change in management at some companies.
"If the situation continues like this, Libya will plunge
into darkness," he told a news conference, adding the ports of
Es Sider, Ras Lanuf, Marsa al Brega and Marsa al Hariga have
been shut down. "Yesterday we were exporting 1.4 million bpd."
In a question and answer session he referred to production
as falling, after earlier stating exports. It was not
immediately possible to clarify with him or other officials.
"Libya's production fell from 1.4 million bpd to 330,000
bpd," Arusi said.
Ras Lanuf is a large complex in eastern Libya that includes
its biggest refinery and a separate port. Es Sider exports the
main light sweet Es Sider grade produced by the Waha consortium,
which has a capacity of around 350,000 bpd.
The two ports were shut down earlier this month for several
days in similar circumstances.
Marsa al-Hariga and Marsa al-Brega are also two important
oil ports in eastern Libya. Arusi said only Zawiyah terminal, in
western Libya, was operational. Another eastern port, Zueitina,
was shut down earlier this month in a separate protest.
The minister also said a new chief had been appointed for
the special force guarding Libya's oil facilities, to which the
armed men causing the latest disruptions belonged.
The incumbent, Colonel Ali Elashrash, resigned last week, a
source at the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) said, but it was
not imemdiately clear why.
The PFG has some 15,000 men under its wing but, made up
mainly of former rebel fighters, it still lacks proper training
and equipment. Only about 2,000 have military training.
Its members have often failed to stop protesters storming
into facilities and at times have fought among themselves.
The closed ports are not the only disruptions to Libya's
energy sector. The El-Feel oilfield, with a pumping capacity of
130,000 bpd, has been shut down for several weeks.
Arusi said talks continued to try to find a solution. The
field is operated by Mellitah - a joint venture between Libya's
state energy firm and Italy's Eni.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum; additional reporting by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Writing by Ulf Laessing and Marie-Louise
Gumuchian, editing by William Hardy)