* Industry sources say exports just over 400,000 bpd
* Es Sider and Ras Lanuf terminals still down
* Marsa al Brega and Marsa al Hariga ports open-sources
* Zueitina port and El Feel fields still closed
(Recasts, adds details)
By Julia Payne
LONDON, Aug 1 Libya's oil exports are running at
less than half normal rates - one of the worst outages in the
past year - after armed security guards shut down export
terminals.
Libya has been battling to sustain output of about 1.6
million barrels per day (bpd) following a wave of protests and
strikes that have crippled its energy sector.
Oil Minister Abdelbari al-Arusi said on Wednesday flows had
fallen to around 330,000 bpd, but it was not clear whether he
was referring to production or exports.
Shipments from the major terminals of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf
have been halted by protests by armed guards since the weekend,
the minister said.
Strikes have also hit the country's largest 220,000 bpd Ras
Lanuf refinery but output details remained sketchy.
Industry sources said exports on Thursday were still running
low, with shipments at about 425,000 bpd, versus maximum
capacity of just over 1.2 million bpd. The ports of Marsa al
Hariga and Marsa al Brega remained open.
Exports from the El Sharara oilfield were highest at about
180,000 bpd, while shipments of Sarir were about 100,000 bpd,
Brega roughly 60,000 bpd, Bouri about 45,000 bpd and al-Jurf
some 40,000 bpd, they said.
The El Sharara field has a maximum capacity of
350,000-360,000 bpd and sends some 120,000 bpd to the Zawia
refinery.
Data from several shipping sources showed that around three
crude oil tankers were waiting at Es Sider and two were waiting
outside Ras Lanuf.
"No change to Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, but Hariga, Brega and
offshore terminals are normal. Hariga and Brega are open as far
as I understand," one oil trader said.
They added that the Zueitina port was still down from a
separate protest and the El Feel field, which produces the
Mellitah grade, was still down.
(Additional reporting by Peg Mackey; Editing by William Hardy)