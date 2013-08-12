Blast caused by illegal explosives kills at least 9 in China - Xinhua
BEIJING, April 2 An explosion in northern China's Shanxi province on Saturday evening killed at least nine and injured six, state news agency Xinhua reported.
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq has given OPEC assurances it will fully comply with an agreement to cut oil supply in order to bolster crude prices, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Sunday.