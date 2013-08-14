* Deputy oil minister-output 600,000 bpd vs 680,000 Tuesday
* He says fresh problems emerged at oilfields
* No change at halted sea export terminals - industry
sources
By Julia Payne and Feras Bosalum
LONDON/TRIPOLI, Aug 14 Libya said on Wednesday
its crude oil output, much of which has been paralysed for more
than two weeks by labour unrest, had fallen again as new
problems appeared at oilfields.
"Production is lower than yesterday. Today it is at 600,000
barrels per day (bpd) and yesterday it was at 680,000 bpd,"
deputy oil minister Omar Shakmak told Reuters.
Late on Monday he had estimated the output of OPEC's ninth
largest producer at 700,000 bpd, less than half its capacity of
1.6 million bpd, although industry sources and analysts gave
lower estimates.
Armed security guards on strike at the North African
country's two biggest sea terminals and stoppages at other ports
have frozen most of its exports and some oilfields have had to
rein in production as a result, because they lack storage.
Some other production facilities have also been halted by
protests including occupation by jobless people seeking work,
part of a wave of disruption across the economy.
Shakmak on Wednesday attributed the third cut this week in
his production figure to various problems at fields including
Hamada in the east, but did not give details of the reasons.
"Some fields have problems and one of them is Hamada,
production was 10,000 bpd and it has stopped," he said.
Chief policy analyst Richard Mallinson at Energy Aspects in
London pegged Libyan output at around 520,000 bpd and exports at
around 320,000 bpd out of total export capacity of more than 1.2
million.
The loss to global oil demand that totals about 90 million
bpd is a major factor supporting benchmark Brent crude oil
futures near $110 a barrel and analysts said global
energy prices could be pushed yet higher if the stoppages do not
end soon.
"Brent could temporarily spike back to this year's highs of
$120 a barrel if Libyan output does not promptly bounce back
above 1 million bpd," BoA Merrill Lynch said on Wednesday in a
report.
PORTS BLOCKED, REFINERY OPEN
The uncertainty over export facilities left Libya on Tuesday
admitting it was unable to allocate cargoes for September
loading, which it would normally do around now.
Traders, shippers and Libyan industry sources said there had
been no change on Wednesday at the major terminals of Es Sider
and Ras Lanuf as well as the ports of Zueitina and Marsa Al
Hariga, at all of which exports remained halted.
Shakmak had said on Monday he expected Es Sider to load its
first cargo on Thursday or Friday as agreement had been reached
there with workers, and that Ras Lanuf might follow suit.
Production at the Hamada field, run by state oil company
subsidiary Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO), had already been
run down and had been expected to close if the paralysis of the
Marsa Al Hariga port was prolonged.
AGOCO's Sarir, Nafoora and two small oilfields have already
been shut down.
The country's largest refinery, the 220,000 bpd Ras Lanuf
plant, is operating again after strikes, employees said.
The refinery, which exports jet fuel and high-sulphur
diesel, was running on crude from storage at rates below its
full capacity but could reduce runs even more if AGOCO
production keeps falling, a trading source said.
It is operated by Lerco, a joint venture between Libya's
state National Oil Corporation and the UAE's Al Ghurair group.
Output from the refinery will go to the domestic market,
with none destined for exports, a shipping source said.
(Editing by Anthony Barker)