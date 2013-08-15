* PM says protesting oil workers want to sell oil
independently
* Warns of military action if necessary
* Output halved, ports closed except Zawiya in the west
* Libya's lost oil sales amount to $1.6 bln since July 25
By Feras Bosalum
TRIPOLI, Aug 15 Libya's government will use all
means, including military force if necessary, to prevent
striking security guards at the country's main ports from
selling its oil independently, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on
Thursday.
In a critical challenge to the government, strikes at
Libya's largest ports have pushed oil production and exports,
the lifeblood of the north African country's economy, to their
lowest levels since the civil war that ousted veteran leader
Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Libyan supply disruptions have helped push oil prices to
their highest levels since April alongside unrest in
neighbouring Egypt where hundreds of people were killed this
week in clashes between security forces and protesters
Libyan officials said their patience with protesters was
running out as the country was losing billions with its oil
exports more than halved in the past weeks.
Prime Minister Zeidan said that the leader of the
protesters, Ibrahim al-Jathran, who is the regional head of the
Petroleum Facilities Guard, wanted to sell the oil independently
of Libya's state national oil corporation (NOC).
"The head of the protesters wants to export oil for their
own group, they do not want to make concessions," Zeidan told a
news conference.
"If any tanker comes to the port to pick up oil, then we
will use any means to stop it," he said. This could involve the
army, navy or air force, he added.
The protests are located mainly in the eastern part of
Libya, which has been pushing for greater autonomy since
starting the uprising against Gaddafi.
The strikes have hit major oil export sites such as Es Sider
and Ras Lanuf with armed security guards asking for higher pay.
No comment was immediately available from the protesters, who
have not publicly threatened to sell oil independently.
Export problems have reduced Libya's output to just
500,000-600,000 barrels per day compared to the country's
production capacity of 1.6 million bpd representing over 1.5
percent of the global oil output.
Libyan supply outages have been aggravated by disruptions in
Iraq, Nigeria and South Sudan as well as lower exports from
Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, which have all hit hard
European oil buyers.
Libya has joint projects with many Western majors such as
Italy's ENI and many firms have reported lower sales
and higher financial losses this year, citing Libyan unrest.
BILLIONS LOST
Oil Minister Abdelbari al-Arusi told the same news
conference all Libyan export ports were shut by protests except
for Zawiya in the west.
"Libya has lost $1.6 billion in oil sales since July 25
until today," al-Arusi said. "We have lost a lot of our clients
and they are now searching for other providers," he added.
OPEC oil member Libya told its customers earlier in the week
it could make no promises on crude deliveries next month as
strikes paralysed its major terminals.
On Thursday, officials said strikes were still crippling the
main facilities despite hopes the disputes would be at least
partially resolved this week.
"We will use force to stop any tanker from entering waters
without a contract with NOC," Libya's defence minister Abdallah
Al-Thani told the same news conference.
