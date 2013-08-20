* Clashes at Zuetina oil port - oil guards
* Marsa al Brega oil port re-opens
* Libya tells oil tankers to clear out of Es Sider
* Trader receives email offering Libyan oil
* FACTBOX on Libyan oil disruption
(Adds Zuetina clash, Brega reopening)
By Feras Bosalum and Julia Payne
TRIPOLI/LONDON, Aug 20 Libya's struggle with oil
exports disruption intensified on Tuesday with clashes at one
port and moves to head off attempts by strikers to sell oil
themselves at the largest crude terminal.
The head of Libya's Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG), Edris
Abokhamada, said he had contacted the defence ministry for
reinforcements after clashes at the Zueitina oil port, which has
been shut since mid-July.
"The protesters are still inside the port but the citizens
want them to leave," Abokhamada told Reuters, "The Zueitina port
protesters fired on civilians when they asked them to leave -
one is injured".
Independent confirmation of the shooting was not immediately
available.
Local resistance to strikes has shown the stranglehold on
Libya's vital oil exports loosening, industry sources in the
country say. A second oil port, Marsa al Brega, reopened on
Tuesday.
Abokhamada said that the protesters at Zueitina were allied
with Ibrahim al-Jathran, the leader of strikers at the biggest
oil port, Es Sider, who before his dismissal was PFG leader in
central Libya.
The government has said workers have demanded higher pay and
want to export oil independently, although the protestors have
not voiced demands themselves.
The Libyan port authority asked their customers to remove
their tankers from the Es Sider terminal late on Monday, trading
and shipping sources said, to prevent any potential illegal oil
sales.
One oil trading source said he had received emails offering
Libyan oil outside of state National Oil Corp's control.
PORTS REOPEN
Striking security guards and other worker protests have
blocked the main ports since end July and led to the closure of
many oilfields, cutting exports and production to their lowest
levels, with exports less than 500,000 barrels per day, since
the civil war in 2011. Before then export capacity was up to
1.25 million bpd.
Libya said last week it would use military force if
necessary to prevent striking security guards from exporting oil
independently.
The order for tankers to leave Es Sider is unusual, one
trader said, and came after the state oil company declared force
majeure on exports from four ports due to striking security
guards.
"With a new person in charge of port authorities and talk of
illegal shipments, they just want to clear the ports," the
trader said.
"All vessels at Es Sider anchorage should sail urgently,"
the shipping source said.
Mohammed Hattab, a spokesman for the oil workers' union at
Waha Oil Co, said the tankers were told to leave.
He added that the A Whale tanker moved out of the port zone.
Port workers have been trying to contact the tanker with no
success. Sources said it had been not chartered by a customer of
state NOC.
Reuters AIS Live ship tracking showed that the tanker had
moved away from the port but appeared to be at anchor again
still close to Libya by 0925 GMT.
Waha is the joint venture between the National Oil Corp, and
U.S. companies Marathon, Hess and ConocoPhillips, that produces
Libya's main export grade Es Sider and controls the port.
Brega, with a capacity of around 90,000 barrels per day
(bpd), is the second port to reopen this week, following Marsa
al Hariga.
"The Brega port is open, one tanker is there loading,"
Mohammed Hattab, spokesman and head of an oil workers union at
Waha Oil Co, said on Tuesday.
It was not clear whether a tanker had yet berthed at Hariga
but one tanker was told to be ready to load in a few days, a
trading source said.
Output from oilfields, which feed Hariga and Libya's largest
refinery, has fallen to a trickle of some 10,000 bpd. Crude in
storage was being used for the refinery and it was not clear how
much there was to export.
Workers at Arabian Gulf Oil Co (AGOCO), the operator of
Hariga and the fields, became divided over the appointment of a
new manager. The old manager Ahmed Majbri was replaced over the
weekend, NOC's website said, by Mohammed Ben Shatwan.
(Additional reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva, editing by
William Hardy)