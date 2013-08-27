* Libyan oil output drops below 200,000 bpd-estimate
* El Feel and El Sharara fields shut down
* Third party shuts down pipeline linking fields to ports
* Main export terminals in still closed in east
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi and Julia Payne
TRIPOLI/LONDON, Aug 27 Libya's largest western
oilfields closed when an armed group shut down the pipeline
linking them to ports, its deputy oil minister said on Tuesday,
reducing its oil output to a trickle.
Total Libyan oil output would be just under 200,000 barrels
per day from pre-war levels of around 1.6 million bpd, according
to a Reuters estimate, the worst disruption since the civil war
in 2011.
The fields - El Feel and El Sharara - linked to the pipeline
have a combined capacity of around 500,000 barrels per day.
"I'm upset. This is something ridiculous. There is nothing to
discuss, it's up to the defence ministry and guards to fix
this," Omar Shakmak told Reuters.
The group were not protesting oil workers or dissatisfied
Petroleum Facilities Guard members, as in eastern Libya, he
said, meaning there were no concrete demands up for negotiation.
"It's a third party," Shakmak said, though he did not know
who exactly or what they wanted.
In the east, striking workers, who had already cut Libyan
oil output by over half, want more power for the eastern region,
the oil minister said in a television interview earlier on
Tuesday. Abdelbari al-Arusi said that output was at 665,000 bpd.
He blamed mainly non-oil workers and agitators pushing for
federalism in Libya for the strikes, which he said had cost the
country $2 billion in lost revenues.
Until the protests, improved oil production and higher
prices had brought Libya a $3 billion revenue surplus over its
target in the first half of this year, Arusi said.
Arusi said a prolonged strike could lead to a budget
deficit: "If the strikes continue, we will reach very terrifying
figures in losses."
"These groups announced federalism and they don't recognise
the government nor the general national council," he said.
"These youths possess arms now and they have force, and by
force they have prevented us from exporting oil and closed the
ports," he added.
The strikers had contacted tankers to load oil, Arusi said,
adding that international firms keen to maintain long-term ties
with Libya and their reputation had rejected those advances.
"They brought some tankers outside the state to load them
with oil to transfer the financial revenue to their own private
accounts," he added.
"They contacted these oil firms, who got in touch with us
and (asked) us whether they should deal with them. We told them
they are illegal ... and so matters are under control and oil is
in safe hands.
"These international firms do not want to tarnish their
reputation," he said.
Arusi rebuffed strikers' assertion that independent oil
sales would prevent corrupt officials within the government from
selling crude for personal gain.
They accuse the national oil company's senior administration
of selling oil without using measurements of quantity.
"There are meters at every field and everything is
transparent," the minister said, adding Prime Minister Ali
Zeidan had set up a commission of inquiry to look into such
allegations.
CLOSED PORTS
The minister said the oil ports of Es Sider, Ras Lanuf,
Zueitina and Marsa al Hariga, which are in the east where most
of the country's oil production lies, remained closed.
Only Marsa al Brega in the east was open.
Brega loaded its first crude oil tanker since Aug. 9 over
the weekend.
"The oil ports are completely closed. Brega was recently
opened and Zueitina and Hariga are still closed. Every port has
a different reason for their closure," the minister added.
He warned that a prolonged hiatus in exports would allow
other producers, such as fellow OPEC member Saudi Arabia, to
step in, depriving Libya of revenue and even possibly forcing it
to sell oil at a discount to restore former customers.
"This has led to a loss of credibility in the international
market ... Saudi Arabia has the ability to up production. Why do
we deprive ourselves of these much-needed financial resources
for reconstruction?"
