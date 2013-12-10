(Adds workers union, details, background)
By Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI Dec 10 Leaders of a movement seeking
autonomy for Libya's eastern Cyrenaica region said on Tuesday
they could allow oil exports to resume on Sunday from several
ports, if Tripoli meets their demands and allows the region to
take its share of crude.
But highlighting chaos in the OPEC producer, Libya's oil
workers' union said it would stop any resumption of exports
unless their pay demands were met by the central government.
Western powers worry Libya will slide into greater
instability as the government struggles to rein in militias and
tribes who helped topple Muammar Gaddafi but kept their guns.
Public pressure has been building on the movement to reopen
oil ports it seized as exports have dried up, removing a key
element in Libya's budget.
But it was unclear whether three months of standoff with the
central government would end as the movement, which demands more
power and oil revenues, warned it will sell crude on its own if
Tripoli does not agree to its demands, the leaders said.
The government made no immediate response but has in the
past threatened to destroy tankers exporting crude without its
authorization.
The state National Oil Corp (NOC) cautiously welcomed the
prospect of reopening ports, but warned it was too early to say
what would happen. "We see this as a positive step, but have to
see whether the ports will actually reopen on Dec. 15," NOC
spokesman Mohamed al-Harari said.
Tripoli has refused to recognize eastern rule after the
movement seized the Es-Sider, Ras Lanuf and Zueitina ports which
had handled exports of almost 600,000 barrels a day.
The eastern movement is made up of fighters who helped
topple Gaddafi and now demand a federal system - similar to the
system in the kingdom before Gaddafi - that would share power
between Cyrenaica, the west and southern Fezzan.
"Oil exports will resume (on Dec. 15) under three
conditions," Ibrahim al-Jathran, an autonomy leader, told a news
conference broadcast after a meeting of eastern tribes.
CLOSURE THREAT
He repeated earlier demands for the Tripoli government to
form an independent committee to investigate claims of oil sales
corruption and another to group all three Libyan regions to
share the oil wealth.
"The Brega (Cyrenaica in Arabic) will take its rights as
guaranteed by the oil-sharing law of 1958," he said to cheering
supporters.
Reuters was unable to reach Jathran, but the prime minister
of his self-declared regional government, Abd-Rabbo al-Barassi,
confirmed Tripoli would have to meet conditions before oil would
flow again.
For its part, the oil workers' union grouping most staff
said it would call on its members to shut the ports again until
their pay demands are met.
"If the government does not meet our demands, then the union
of oil workers will close the ports again after they reopen,"
deputy union head Saad al-Fakhri told Reuters.
Zeidan has been trying to get the ports reopened but has
been weakened by political infighting with parliament and
Islamist opponents. He announced several times that Hariga port
in Tobruk would resume exporting oil, but the terminal is still
in the hands of tribesmen demanding autonomy.
One problem is that the government has to deal with a mix of
different protesters. Apart from Jathran's movement, a separate
set of tribal leaders has blocked Hariga in the far east.
Members of the Amazigh and Tibu, two minority groups, have also
in the past blocked gas or oil supplies.
Barassi told Reuters the movement was ready to sell crude on
its own from Dec. 15 if Tripoli did not meet the demands.
"We have the contacts with the firms to sell it," Barassi
said. Another member of his self-declared government, Essam
al-Jihani, also said the movement would sell crude on its own
from Sunday if Tripoli did act by then.
But a third person, Salah al-Ateiwich, a leader of the
Magharba tribe making up the backbone of the port blockers, said
it would be difficult to sell oil bypassing Tripoli, a view
shared by some oil insiders. "In my view it would be hard to
sell oil to foreign companies because legally the state has a
claim on it," he said, sounding optimistic Tripoli would make
concessions to restart oil exports on Sunday.
