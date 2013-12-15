AJDABIYA, Libya Dec 15 The leader of an
autonomy movement in eastern Libya said on Sunday he will not
order his militia troops to end the blockade of several
oil-exporting ports.
"We will not reopen the ports," Ibrahim Jathran told
reporters, adding talks with the Tripoli government to restart
oil exports from the eastern terminals had failed.
His group has seized the Ras Lanuf, Es-Sider and Zueitina
ports for months to demand a greater share of the country's oil
wealth and investigate claims of oil corruption.
