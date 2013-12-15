* Dashes hopes of resolving three-month standoff
AJDABIYA/TRIPOLI, Libya, Dec 15 A movement
pushing for greater autonomy in eastern Libya said on Sunday it
would not end the blockade of several oil-exporting ports,
dashing hopes of a resolution to a three-month standoff with the
Tripoli government.
The announcement was a blow to Prime Minister Ali Zeidan who
had said he expected the blockage to end on Sunday after almost
two weeks of negotiations with eastern tribal leaders to free up
the vital trade.
Western powers worry Libya will slide into chaos as the
Tripoli government struggles to rein in militias and tribesmen
who helped topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but kept their weapons
and control parts of the OPEC-member country.
The port blockages, along with strikes by oil workers, civil
servants, tribesmen and other protesters at oilfields across the
desert country, have cut vital oil exports to 110,000 barrels
per day from more than 1 million in July.
On Tuesday, the eastern autonomy group said it would release
three ports - which had previously handled 600,000 barrels of
oil exports a day - if Tripoli let it take a share of oil sales
and investigated reports of corruption in the industry.
"We have failed to reach a deal on these conditions with
this (Tripoli) government," autonomy leader Ibrahim Jathran told
reporters at his group's home base in Ajdabiya, west of
Benghazi.
"I therefore confirm that we will not reopen the ports for
this corrupt government," he said in brief statement.
He said Zeidan's government had let down Libyans after the
revolt that ended four decades of Gaddafi rule.
"We want a decent life, rights, security, an army, police
and security forces which protect citizens," said Jathran, who
was a rebel commander during the NATO-backed uprising.
Jathran used to head a force protecting oil installations
until he defected with his heavily armed men in the summer and
seized the Ras Lanuf, Es-Sider and Zueitina ports to boost his
campaign for more regional autonomy and a greater share of oil
sales.
The oil blockages have dried up the main source for the
dollars needed to import wheat and other basic foodstuffs. The
government has warned it will not be able to pay public sector
workers if oil strikes continue.
Oil officials said on Sunday Libya was increasing fuel
imports to ease shortages at petrol stations.
There was no immediate comment from Tripoli on Jathran's
statement. Deputy Oil Minister Omar Shakmak declined to comment
when asked by reporters at a news conference on fuel imports.
Officials have refused to recognise the self-declared
eastern government and warned that Tripoli would attack any
tanker trying to load oil at seized ports.
JATHRAN SELLING OIL?
Zeidan and other officials had expressed confidence that
Jathran would be persuaded to lift the port blockages, which
raised hopes on international markets that three months of oil
strikes would end.
Jathran, who is in his early 30s, is popular among many in
the east demanding a political system to share power and the oil
wealth equally between the eastern Cyrenaica, the west and the
southern Fezzan, as was the case in the pre-Gaddafi era.
Many also agree with him that the central government has
failed to provide security. In Benghazi, the east's main city,
gunmen killed an army officer on Sunday, a security source said,
the latest in a series of assassinations. Three soldiers were
also wounded by a bomb, the source added.
Tribal leaders have put pressure on Jathran to end his port
action because many ordinary Libyans are tired of power cuts and
fuel shortages.
Richard Mallinson, geopolitical analyst at Energy Aspects
consultancy in London, said Jathran felt confident enough to
rely on his forces' strength but he risked splitting the
tribesmen and militias in the east.
"Struggles within power bases in the east could become
significant," he said.
Jathran did not repeat an earlier threat to start selling
crude, bypassing Tripoli. When asked later by Reuters whether he
would go ahead exporting oil from seized ports, he said this was
up to his self-declared government.
"We gave them (the government) all powers to do its job," he
said, without elaborating.
Zeidan has been trying to get the ports reopened but has
been weakened by political conflicts with parliament and
Islamist opponents.
The government also has to deal with a mix of different
protesters. A separate set of tribal leaders has blocked Hariga
port in the far east. Members of the Amazigh and Tibu, two
minority groups, have also blocked gas or oil supplies in the
past.
