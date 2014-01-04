TRIPOLI Jan 4 Libya warned customers against
buying any crude offered by a pro-autonomy group which seized
three oil ports in the east of the OPEC producer more than five
months ago, the state oil firm said on Saturday.
The heavily-armed group calling for autonomy and a greater
share of oil sales is occupying the eastern Ras Lanuf, Es-Sider
and Zuweitina ports, which previously accounted for 600,000
barrels a day of oil exports.
Libya's output has fallen to 250,000 bpd from 1.4 million
bpd in July due to strikes at oil facilities across the North
African country.
The eastern group, led by a militia leader who helped topple
Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, has said it might sell crude on its own
unless the Tripoli government meets its demands to share power
and oil revenues.
"The National Oil Corp (NOC) warns everybody not to send
ships to load or discharge at these (three) ports," the state
oil firm said in a statement.
NOC would take legal action against the signing of petroleum
purchase agreements with another party, it said.
Western powers fear the North African country will slide
into instability as the government struggles to rein in militias
that helped topple Gaddafi but kept their arms.
Prime Minister Ali Zeidan has said the government will act
against the oil strikes but Libya's nascent army, still in
training, is too weak to tackle armed protesters, analysts say.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alister Doyle)