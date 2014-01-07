* Libyan armed forces warn shippers off seized ports
* Cyrenaica protesters say will provide tanker security
(Adds details from protester letter, more context throughout)
By Ghaith Shennib and Julia Payne
TRIPOLI/LONDON Jan 7 Libya's standoff with armed
protesters blockading its eastern oil terminals escalated on
Tuesday after the armed forces warned shippers against loading
crude at the seized ports that have been out of government
control for months.
Libya's navy said it opened fire on Sunday after a Maltese
flagged oil tanker tried to approach Es Sider, one of the
eastern ports seized by armed protesters demanding more autonomy
from Tripoli's central government
"If a ship docks in one of the closed ports, and it does not
leave the port again, then we will destroy it," said Defence
Ministry spokesman Said Abdul Razig al-Shbahi. "We have clear
instructions. This is sovereignty of the state, even the
international law will be in our side."
Negotiations to end the blockade have failed, with eastern
federalist protesters threatening to ship oil independently. On
Tuesday they said they would guarantee security for vessels
docking at ports under their control.
Libya's confrontation over oil is one of challenges facing
its fragile government two years after Muammar Gaddafi's fall.
Former rebels, militias and tribesman resort to force to make
political demands of a state still struggling with a transition
to democracy.
Tripoli's major threat remains in the east of the country,
where armed protesters linked to the self-proclaimed Cyrenaica
regional government have taken over three key ports: Ras Lanuf,
Es Sider and Zueitina, which previously accounted for 600,000
bpd in crude exports.
Responding to government warnings, Cyrenaica federalists
claimed they would ensure the safety of tankers using the major
oil export terminal of Es Sider, according to a letter
circulated to oil traders on Tuesday.
SECURITY ESCORT
The letter, under the header of their self-declared
government's newly established Libya Oil and Gas Corp, said that
"our security escort will begin upon entry into Libyan
territorial waters until exit of Libyan territorial waters."
Officials of the self-declared government were not
immediately available for comment.
The risks of an escalation were clear over the weekend when
the Libyan navy said it opened fire on a vessel trying to reach
Es Sider, before the tanker, Baku, turned back to Malta.
The owner of the tanker said on Tuesday the vessel had been
in international waters, and denied it was involved in trying to
smuggle crude oil.
The owner, Palmali, said a Libyan naval vessel fired warning
shots even after it provided written confirmation to the Libyan
National Oil Company (NOC) that it was no longer sailing to Es
Sider.
"The Libyan naval vessel continued to circle our vessel
threateningly and even fired two shots," it said. "These
unfortunate incidents occurred in international waters with
manifest and total disrespect by the Libyan authorities for the
rule of international order."
Attempts by tribal leaders to mediate over the eastern
blockade have failed, forcing the government to warn that public
sector salaries are at risk as oil revenues are the main source
for the OPEC country's budget.
Negotiations, though, worked elsewhere: Output at Libya's
El-Sharara oilfield rose more on Tuesday to over two thirds of
full capacity and a pipeline shipping condensate - very light
crude - to a western port reopened, marking progress in
government efforts to rebuild vital exports.
TRIBESMEN PROTEST
Talks ended a protest by tribesmen at El Sharara over the
weekend with production there climbing to 277,000 bpd on Tuesday
and expected to reach full capacity of 340,000 bpd by Wednesday,
said a spokesman for the National Oil Corp.
"I think if we keep up at this level we will reach capacity
by tomorrow," the spokesman, Mohamed al-Harari, said.
The reopening of the El Sharara field in southern Libya, one
of Libya's largest, and of the Wafa pipeline feeding Mellitah
port are good news after the eastern protests slashed its
national output since July.
El Sharara supplies crude to the western Zawiya export
terminal and feeds the 120,000-bpd Zawiya refinery.
Protesters, who had blockaded the El Sharara field for two
months, had been calling for the establishment of a local
council and the granting of national identity cards for
tribesmen from the Tuareg minority.
The pipeline carrying condensates from Wafa oilfield to
Mellitah port, jointly operated by Italy's ENI in the
west, has also been reopened after protesters briefly blocked
the line, with output now at around 30,000 bpd, the NOC said.
But the resumption of the southern El Sharara field was an
important win for the government, and could lift Libya's total
output to 600,000 barrels a day. A wave of protests and strikes
cut the OPEC member country's total output to 250,000 bpd from
1.4 million in the summer.
(Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Anthony Barker and Giles
Elgood)