* Libyan armed forces warn shippers off seized ports
* Cyrenaica protesters say will provide tanker security
(Recasts with autonomy group vowing to sell oil on its own)
By Ghaith Shennib and Julia Payne
TRIPOLI/LONDON Jan 8 A heavily armed autonomy
group in eastern Libya said on Tuesday it would invite foreign
companies to buy oil from seized ports and protect arriving
tankers, challenging Tripoli which has promised to use force to
stop them.
The announcement came just hours after Libya's defence
ministry said it would destroy any tankers loading oil from
eastern ports in the Cyrenaica region which are under control of
the armed protesters.
The escalation adds to chaos as the weak Tripoli government
struggles to rein in armed groups that helped oust Muammar
Gaddafi in 2011 but kept their guns to demand power and a bigger
share of the country's oil wealth.
The conflict is hurting oil revenues, which fund the OPEC
nation's government and the import of wheat and other crucial
food. The government has warned it will be unable to pay public
salaries if the standoff continues, risking more turmoil.
On Monday, Libya's navy said it had shot at a tanker trying
to load oil at the eastern Es-Sider port which was seized with
two other terminals by the autonomy group in August. The three
harbours accounted previously for 600,000 barrels a day.
But the group, led by tribal leader and 2011 civil war hero
Ibrahim Jathran, shrugged off Tripoli's warning by inviting
foreign companies to buy eastern oil.
"We welcome global oil companies ... The oil security guards
will guarantee the safety of tankers," said Abd-Rabbo
al-Barassi, prime minister of Jathran's self-declared eastern
government.
Workers at the seized ports had returned to work, he said,
without giving details on when they had left. He added that a
newly founded oil company called Libya Oil and Gas Corp would be
dealing with potential buyers. A new army and coast guard, made
up of Jathran's battle-hardened fighters, would secure the
ports.
Barassi said his group had nothing to do with the tanker
shot at by a Libyan navy vessel on Sunday on its way to
Es-Sider. Tripoli has said the tanker had been bound to load oil
at the seized port, but Barassi called this statement a "lie."
The confrontation has raised worries that Libya, also
struggling with Islamist militias and armed tribesmen, might
break apart as the eastern Cyrenaica and southern Fezzan regions
demand political autonomy.
But Barassi, speaking on a pro-autonomy television station
late on Tuesday, said his group had no secession plans.
"We confirm we want to preserve Libya's territorial unity,"
he said, adding that it invited Tripoli to send a delegation to
help oversee the proper sale of oil sales. "We assure all
Libyans that the sale of oil will be according to the law."
The group is campaigning for a federal state sharing power
and oil wealth between the Cyrenaica, the west and southern
Fezzan, home to some oilfields, like in the kingdom preceding
Gaddafi's rule. Oil sales were then shared between the regions.
STANDOFF
Libya's defense ministry earlier warned potential buyers
against any docking at the seized ports. "If a ship docks in one
of the closed ports, and it does not leave the port again, then
we will destroy it," said Defence Ministry spokesman Said Abdul
Razig al-Shbahi.
"We have clear instructions. This is sovereignty of the
state, even the international law will be in our side."
Tribal leaders have sought to negotiate on behalf of the
government with the autonomy group. Those negotiations to end
the crisis have gone nowhere despite pressure from tribal
leaders, some of whom look down at Jathran as a warlord leading
the country into chaos.
The risks of an escalation were clear over the weekend when
the Libyan navy said it opened fire on a vessel trying to reach
Es-Sider before the tanker, Baku, turned back to Malta.
The owner of the tanker said on Tuesday the vessel had been
in international waters and denied it was involved in trying to
smuggle crude oil.
The owner, Palmali, said a Libyan naval vessel fired warning
shots even after it provided written confirmation to the Libyan
National Oil Company (NOC) that it was no longer sailing to
Es-Sider.
"The Libyan naval vessel continued to circle our vessel
threateningly and even fired two shots," it said. "These
unfortunate incidents occurred in international waters with
manifest and total disrespect by the Libyan authorities for the
rule of international order."
TRIBESMEN PROTEST
While negotiations with Jathran have failed, they worked
elsewhere: Output at the southern government-controlled El
Sharara oilfield rose more on Tuesday to over two-thirds of full
capacity and a pipeline shipping condensate - very light crude -
to a western port reopened.
Talks had ended a protest by tribesmen at El Sharara with
production there climbing to 277,000 bpd on Tuesday and expected
to reach full capacity of 340,000 bpd by Wednesday. Libya's
output was over 1 million bpd in July before the strikes
started.
"I think if we keep up at this level we will reach capacity
by tomorrow," NOC spokesman, Mohamed al-Harari, said.
Protesters, who had blockaded the El Sharara field for two
months, had been calling for the establishment of a local
council and the granting of national identity cards for
tribesmen from the Tuareg minority.
The pipeline carrying condensates from Wafa oilfield to
Mellitah port, jointly operated by Italy's ENI in the
West, has also been reopened after protesters briefly blocked
the line, with output now at around 30,000 bpd, the NOC said.
(Additional reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ulf Laessing;
Writing by Patrick Markey and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Anthony
Barker, Giles Elgood and Cynthia Osterman)