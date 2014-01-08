TRIPOLI Jan 8 Libya will sue any foreign firms trying to buy oil from eastern ports seized by armed protesters and stop doing business with them, its oil minister said on Wednesday.

"Any firm... dealing with the armed groups which have closed the oil ports will be sued and banned from any future cooperation," Abdelbari Arusi told Reuters.

"There won't be any market for them in Libya anymore. We are warning all global and small firms against dealing with the armed groups," he said.

He said the OPEC producer was producing around 650,000 barrels a day of oil, of which 510,000 bpd was being exported. The rest is used to feed the Zawiya and Tobruk refineries. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing, editing by William Hardy)