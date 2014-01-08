* Armed protesters plan to sell crude bypassing Tripoli
* Oil output up to 650,000 bpd but still half of what it use
to be in summer
* Prime Minister warns tankers may be sunk
By Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, Jan 8 Libya will take to court any
foreign firms trying to buy oil from eastern ports seized by
armed protesters and stop doing business with them, its oil
minister said on Wednesday.
Tensions between the Tripoli government and an armed
grouping controlling three eastern oil ports escalated when the
navy fired on Sunday at a tanker trying to load crude in
Es-Sider, one of the occupied terminals.
The protesters, demanding greater power and a share of the
oil wealth, said on Tuesday they had invited foreign firms to
buy crude from them and guaranteed the safety of any tankers
coming in.
"Any firm... dealing with the armed groups which have closed
the oil ports will be sued and banned from any future
cooperation," Oil Minister Abdelbari Arusi told Reuters.
"There won't be any market for them in Libya anymore. We are
warning all global and small firms against dealing with the
armed groups," he said. "This oil belongs the Libyan people."
Arusi said the protesters had offered a firm using a
Malta-flagged tanker trying to load crude in Es-Sider for around
$90 a barrel, around $16 a barrel less than its official selling
price set by the state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC).
He dismissed an announcements by the protesters that oil
workers had resumed work at the seized Ras Lanuf, Es-Sider and
Zueitina ports, which previously accounted for 600,000 bpd.
"They don't have the money, workers and engineers. All
engineers and staff work for firms belonging to National Oil
Corp which belongs to the Tripoli government."
The government might give tribal leaders another chance to
reach a deal with the pro-autonomy group to end the port
blockages but otherwise all options, including the use of force,
were on the table.
"The government has negotiated and might resort to any means
including force," he said.
"The Libyan people are dying because of a lack of financing.
We need financing to treat sick people, we need it to buy food
abroad, overhaul school, hospitals and to build roads."
"If there is no oil then the Libyan people will die," he
said.
He said the OPEC producer was producing around 650,000
barrels a day of oil, of which 510,000 bpd was being exported.
The rest is used to feed the Zawiya refinery, which is now back
to full capacity of 120,000 bpd, and the 20,000 bpd-Tobruk
refinery.
Production has surged in the past few days after the
government managed to convince tribesmen to end a strike at the
southern El Sharara field, feeding Zawiya refinery and a nearby
port. The field now pumps around 300,000 bpd, he said.
Output is still roughly half of the 1.4 million bpd measured
in July before strikes at ports and fields started.
Western powers worry Libya will slide into instability as
Prime Minister Ali Zeidan struggles to reign in militias who
helped topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but kept their guns to
occupy at will ministries or oil facilities to make demands.
