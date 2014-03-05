(Adds El Sharara field in paragraph 20, background)
By Ulf Laessing and Julia Payne
TRIPOLI/LONDON, March 5 A North Korean-flagged
oil tanker tried to dock at Libya's Es-Sider oil port seized by
armed protesters who have threatened to sell oil independently
unless they get political autonomy from Tripoli, Libyan
officials said on Wednesday.
It was not immediately clear whether the Morning Glory
tanker wanted to load oil when it approached the port on
Tuesday, but any attempt to get crude to world markets
independently would be an escalation of a blockade that has
slashed Libya's vital oil exports.
State-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) has declared force
majeure at the port and warned tankers against approaching
because the Es-Sider terminal and two others in Libya's volatile
east are under the control of heavily armed protesters.
Libya's government has tried to end a wave of protests at
oil ports and fields across the North African country, which
have slashed oil output, the country's lifeline, to a trickle.
There has been little progress in indirect talks between the
Tripoli government and former militia leader Ibrahim Jathran,
who seized the three eastern ports with thousands of men last
year to demand political autonomy and a greater share of oil
revenues.
It is extremely unusual for a North Korean-flagged oil
tanker to operate in the Mediterranean region, according to
shipping sources.
"The navy spotted a tanker from North Korea trying to enter
Es-Sider port but it left," Libyan navy spokesman Ayoub Qassem
said, confirming information from oil and shipping sources.
Control room workers at the port still loyal to the state
oil company told the 30,000 tonnes-tanker not to dock because it
did not have a contract with NOC, several oil officials said.
"The tanker came to Es-Sider but did not load oil," said an
official at state-owned Waha Oil Co which operates the port and
connecting oilfields.
An NOC official said he did not know whether Jathran's group
had tried to attract buyers with the tanker but said: "We know
they have been trying to sell oil."
STILL NEAR THE PORT
The vessel was still circling near the port on Wednesday,
Reuters AIS Live ship tracking showed. It arrived in the area
after sailing through the Suez Canal.
In January, the Libyan navy fired on a Maltese-flagged
tanker which it said had tried to load oil from the protesters
in the port.
An oil trader said it was almost impossible to track down
the owner of a ship flagged in secretive North Korea.
Libya is struggling with armed groups and tribesmen who
helped topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but have kept their
weapons to become political players and make financial demands.
An official in Jathran's group declined to comment. The
group repeatedly said it might sell oil, bypassing Tripoli.
Jathran used to be a rebel fighter against Gaddafi and then
commander of a government oil guard force until he defected last
year, seizing the three ports which previously accounted for
600,000 barrels per day of exports.
He has teamed up with another set of protesters blocking oil
exports at the 110,000-bpd Hariga port in Tobruk, also located
in the east.
Libya's oil output has fallen to little over 200,000 bpd
from 1.4 million bpd in July when protests started across the
country, depriving the OPEC producer of its main budget source.
Western powers worry Libya will slide into instability as
the government, paralyzed by political fights with parliament,
struggles to assert control on a vast country awash with arms
and militias.
Libya's defense minister held talks this week with
protesters blocking the 340,000-bpd El Sharara oilfield in the
south but NOC has not confirmed whether it will reopen soon.
The strikers, from a tribal minority, want national identity
cards and a local council, demands the minister has promised to
look into.
