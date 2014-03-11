By Ayman al-Warfalli
ES SIDER, Libya, March 11 A North Korean-flagged
tanker that loaded crude oil at a rebel-held port in eastern
Libya is now in international waters, rebels at the harbour and
a state oil company official said on Tuesday.
If confirmed, the news would be a huge embarrassment for the
government after top officials including Prime Minister Ali
Zeidan said late on Monday the navy had seized the tanker and
would escort it to a harbour controlled by Tripoli.
The tanker had docked on Saturday at Es Sider, one of three
ports controlled by rebels who want to sell oil independently to
get a greater share of Libya's mineral wealth.
The Libyan navy and oil-related government officials
contacted by Reuters declined to comment.
Mohammad Hitab, spokesman for the state-run al-Waha Oil
Company operating the Es Sider port, said: "The tanker left and
is now in international waters."
He said he did not know the destination of the tanker, which
Libyan officials have said is owned by a Saudi company.
A Reuters reporter at the port said there was no sign of any
tanker. Several rebels and port workers sympathising with them
said the ship had left early in the morning, with boats
escorting it into international waters.
"We escorted the tanker out of the port at 3 a.m.," said one
rebel fighter at the harbour. He said he had been on board one
of five armed rebel boats which, according to him, accompanied
the tanker out of the port area.
The conflict over oil wealth is increasing fears that the
OPEC member country may slide deeper into chaos or splinter as
the government fails to rein in dozens of militias that helped
oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but now defy state authority.
The rebels also demand autonomy for the east, which had been
neglected under Gaddafi as he concentrated power and wealth in
Tripoli as well as his home region of Sirte.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli in Es Sider, and Feras Bosalum
and Ulf Laessing in Tripoli; Editing by Dale Hudson)