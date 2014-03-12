(Adds government spokesman)
By Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, March 12 Former Libyan Prime Minister
Ali Zeidan sought refuge in Europe on Wednesday after parliament
voted him out for failing to stop rebels independently exporting
oil in a challenge to Libya's fragile unity.
The crisis arose when protesters who have seized three
eastern ports since August loaded crude onto a North
Korean-flagged tanker at Es Sider terminal at the weekend.
The tanker left Es Sider on Tuesday. According to varying
accounts by government officials, the navy or air force then
fired on the vessel, although it was not clear if this happened
in Libyan or international waters.
Government spokesman Habib al-Amin told a news conference in
Tripoli that the firing failed to disable the tanker, which
proceeded eastwards into Egyptian waters. He said Libya had
asked Egypt and other countries to help stop the ship.
There was no independent confirmation of the tanker's
whereabouts, destination or ownership.
The debacle underlines the impotence of the authorities in
Tripoli, whose fledgling army and police force are no match for
the militias and other armed groups who remain a law unto
themselves three years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
After the tanker escaped, an infuriated parliament voted out
Zeidan on Tuesday and named Defence Minister Abdallah al-Thinni
as acting prime minister for two weeks.
Western powers, who supported the NATO campaign that came to
the aid of anti-Gaddafi rebels, fear the OPEC member state could
slide into greater instability or even break apart, with rival
groups laying claim to power and vast oil reserves.
The protesters controlling ports in the east demand autonomy
and a greater share of oil resources for their region, which
they say was disadvantaged during Gaddafi's 42 years in power.
Led by Ibrahim Jathran, a former anti-Gaddafi fighter, they
are drawn from former oil security forces who mutinied last year
and took over the oil terminals to press their demands.
Officials said Libya was close to bankruptcy because of the
six-month oil blockade, which cost the North African country an
estimate $8 billion in lost revenue in 2013, and set a two-week
deadline for talks with rebels to end the port seizures before
force was used. Similar threats in the past have proved empty.
"We need an emergency budget for the government to carry out
its tasks, and to deal with the country's serious security
challenges," Thinni told reporters.
After flying out of Libya, Zeidan made a two-hour stopover
in Malta before going to "another European country", Maltese
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told state-owned television TVM.
Government sources in Malta said Zeidan had left on a
private plane for Germany, but authorities in Germany and other
European countries have not confirmed his whereabouts.
DANGER OF BANKRUPTCY
Libya's transitional assembly, the General National Council,
said it would pick another replacement for Zeidan within two
weeks before a parliamentary election expected later this year.
Whoever is chosen will struggle to govern a country deeply
divided on tribal, regional and political lines, where hardline
Islamists oppose more liberal leaders such as Zeidan.
"We are new to this political game. We are still learning,"
said Salah Elbakhoush, a Tripoli-based political analyst.
Libya has lurched from crisis to crisis since Gaddafi fell
in 2011 after an eight-month civil war. Many Libyans are
frustrated by the chaos and violence undermining what had been
planned as a transition to democracy.
The government is in danger of running out of money because
rebel activity at oilfields and ports has cut oil production to
below 300,000 barrels per day from 1.4 million bpd last year.
Powerful groups of former rebels and militiamen often step
into the vacuum in a country still awash with arms from
Gaddafi's days and the revolt that ended his rule.
The Misratan militia, based in the port town of Misrata and
loosely allied with Islamist parties in the GNC, has gathered
forces to support the government and confront the armed
protesters who have seized oil terminals in the east.
But analysts said a rival militia based in the northwestern
mountain town of Zintan was unlikely to let the Misratans grab a
larger security role in Libya without reacting themselves.
How such conflicts will play out is unclear, with alliances
often shifting in a network of interlacing disputes. In the
latest violence, clashes broke out on Tuesday between rebels and
pro-government forces in the central coastal city of Sirte.
"With control of the central government and Libya's oil at
stake, all of these groups, rivalries, and alliances of
convenience are coming to the fore," said Geoff Porter, North
Africa specialist at West Point's Combating Terrorism Center.
"One of the reasons that Libya has reached this impasse is
that dialogue had failed, not least because there was no one in
Libya that could speak authoritatively and had the capacity to
translate words into action."
