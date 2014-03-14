TRIPOLI, March 14 Libya's state oil company on
Friday declared force majeure for the Hariga oil export port in
eastern Libya, which has been blocked by protesters since
August.
It is the second such declaration for the
110,000-barrels-a-day port since last year. State-owned National
Oil Corp (NOC) had lifted the suspension of contractual
obligations under force majeure at Hariga at the end of October.
The Tripoli government then started talks with the
protesters, who demand a greater share of Libya's oil wealth and
political autonomy, but the negotiations failed to make progress
towards ending the port blockage.
"Force majeure has been reinstated from March 14," NOC said
in a statement. A spokesman for NOC said there was no solution
in sight for the port conflict.
At Hariga, located in Tobruk near the Egyptian border, the
main protest group has teamed up with another set of rebels who
have seized three other ports in the east.
Last week, the port rebels managed to load oil at the Es
Sider terminal onto a tanker, bypassing Tripoli. Libya's navy
failed to stop the tanker. The vessel's final destination is
unclear.
The oil blockages highlight chaos in the OPEC producer where
the weak central government is unable to rein in armed groups
that helped topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but refuse to disarm.
