TRIPOLI, March 16 Libya's Zawiya refinery has been facing some "technical problems" but there is no issue with fuel supplies, state news agency LANA said on Sunday, citing an oil official.

The 120,000 barrels a day refinery is vital to supply the nearby capital Tripoli and western Libya with fuel. That has been a logistical challenge because the connecting oilfield in El Shahara has been shut down several times by protesters in the past five months.

"A technical issue that occurred two days ago at the Zawiya refinery has been contained, confirming that the crisis would be solved in the next few hours," said Mohammed El Harari, spokesman for state National Oil Corp (NOC), according to LANA.

He gave no production volumes. Oil officials said fuel supplies at the state distribution firm were reassuring, while storages at the refinery were also at normal levels, the agency said.

Libya's oil production has fallen to little over 200,000 bpd from 1.4 million bpd in summer before a wave of protests broke out at oil fields and ports.