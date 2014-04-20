BENGHAZI, Libya, April 20 Technical problems are delaying the reopening of Libya's eastern Zueitina oil export port after the government reached a deal with rebels to end a blockage of the terminal, its justice minister said on Sunday.

"There is some damage (at the port) due to the long closure," Salah al-Merghani told a televised news conference from the eastern city of Benghazi.

He gave no date for the resumption of oil exports from the 70,000 barrels-a-day port, adding that talks to reopen the larger Ras Lanuf and Es Sider ports would only start after the restart of Zueitina. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Feras Bosalum and Ayman al-Warfalli; Editing by Jon Boyle)