(Adds context on oil export disruptions, Tunisian initiative)
By Ayman al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya, April 20 Technical problems
have delayed the reopening of Libya's eastern Zueitina oil
export terminal after the government reached a deal with rebels
to end an eight-month blockade of the port, a minister said on
Sunday.
Two weeks ago, the Tripoli government reached an agreement
with rebels in the restive east to end their occupation of four
oil ports which had halted vital exports.
Under the plan, the Hariga and Zueitina ports were due to
open immediately while the larger Ras Lanuf and Es Sider
terminals would resume oil exports within a month.
But justice minister Salah al-Merghani said Hariga port
located in Tobruk in the far east would be the only one to start
operations due to technical problems at Zueitina.
"There is some damage (at Zueitina port) due to the long
closure," Merghani told a televised news conference from the
eastern city of Benghazi.
He declined to give a date for the resumption of oil exports
from the 70,000 barrels-per-day port or for the Ras Lanuf and Es
Sider ports.
"Talks to reopen Ras Lanuf and Es Sider will only start
after Zueitina has reopened," he said.
He said the formation of a committee to investigate claims
of corruption in the oil sector, a key rebel demand, had also
been delayed as both sides needed first to agree on its members.
Libya's government badly needs to boost oil exports,
revenues from which are the main source for the budget and
crucial to funding essential food imports such as wheat.
Parliament has failed to approve a 2014 budget as oil
production has slumped to 200,000 bpd from 1.4 million bpd last
summer when a wave of protests started.
A different set of protesters has blocked key western
oilfields, reflecting chaos in the North African country nearly
three years after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.
The weak central government is unable to disarm militias who
helped overthrow Gaddafi but have kept their guns to make
financial and political demands.
Tunisia said on Sunday it was mediating in Libya to launch a
national dialogue between different factions in a bid to end the
political crisis in its neighbour.
Legislation and decision-making in Libya have been paralysed
by political infighting and divisions along tribal and ethnic
faultlines.
"Tunisia has begun efforts to launch a national dialogue
that includes all Libyan parties to find a peaceful solution and
compromise to end the crisis, restore security and stop the
situation from deteriorating," said Mokthar Chaouachi, spokesman
for Tunisia's foreign ministry.
The Libyan government, the United Nations and several
foreign ambassadors support the Tunisian initiative, he added,
without giving any date for the dialogue to begin.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Feras Bosalum and Ayman
al-Warfalli, and Tarek Amara in Tunis; Editing by Rosalind
Russell)