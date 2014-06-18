TRIPOLI, June 18 Large amounts of fuel are being
smuggled from Libya to Malta - even as angry motorists queue in
Tripoli and the state oil firm struggles to deliver due to a
lack of security at petrol stations
Libya's cabinet said the smuggling was increasing. It enjoys
some of the world's cheapest petrol prices as the government
heavily subsides it to ease social pressures.
"This phenomena is a threat to Libya and affects national
security," the government said in a statement after Prime
Minister Abdullah al-Thinni met Malta's ambassador.
Libya has suffered from smuggling of fuel into neighbours
but this has mostly been via land borders.
The increase comes at a time when oil output has fallen to
less than 300,000 barrels a day due to wave of protests at
oilfields and ports over financial and political demands, down
from 1.4 million bpd when the strike action started.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Omar Fahmy; Editing by William
Hardy)