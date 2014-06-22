* Budget totals $47 bln, funded by oil revenue and reserves
* Hariga port, El Feel field reopen, lifting production
* Negotiations with port protesters continue
(Details on budget's funding)
By Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, June 22 Libya's parliament approved the
overdue 2014 budget worth $47 billion on Sunday, drawing on
reserves to offset a dramatic loss of oil revenue after almost a
year of protests at major ports.
The North African country is in turmoil as the government
struggles to control militias who helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in
2011 but now defy the state and seize oil facilities at will.
Almost a year of protests at the oilfields and ports have
reduced oil output to a fraction to the 1.4 million bpd it was
in July when the strikes started.
Parliamentary spokesman Omar Hmeidan said lawmakers approved
the 56.5 billion Libyan dinars ($47 billion) budget submitted by
the government in January.
They delay had been caused by lawmakers trying to trim
spending. However, cutting the budget is difficult because more
than half of it goes on subsidies and salaries for a greatly
overstaffed and inefficient public service, a legacy of Gaddafi
who put most adults on the payroll to discourage opposition.
The government put pressure on lawmakers to approve the
budget by saying last week it would start using it after the
legal limit for debate had been exhausted.
It will be largely funded by drawing on surpluses worth 8
billion dinars, a central bank reserve fund of 16 billion dinars
- originally intended as a buffer for future generations - plus
26 billion dinars in oil revenue, said Mohamed Abdullah, head of
the budget committee.
Oil revenue typically makes up 95 percent of the budget in
the absence of a sizable non-oil industry. However, relying on
oil revenue of 26 billion dinars sounds optimistic as Libya only
made 4 billion in the first four months of the year, a quarter
of what it usually makes.
While Libya's eastern Hariga oil port reopened on Sunday and
the western El Feel oilfield ramped up output, lifting national
production to 270,000 barrels a day, the central bank could
still be forced to dip into its foreign reserves to fund the
budget.
The budget committee based the budget for 2014 on an annual
oil production of 600,000 bpd.
The central bank holds around $110 billion in foreign
reserves but only part of the money is cash, with the rest held
in overseas bonds, deposits or equity stakes.
The draft is slightly smaller than the 2013 budget worth
66.8 billion dinars.
PORT REOPENS
State-run National Oil Corp said Hariga port received a
first tanker loading 750,000 barrels of oil on Saturday and a
second was expected on Sunday to load 600,000 barrels of oil.
Hariga had been closed for a month by members of the state
Petroleum Facilities Guards (PFG) who said they had not been
paid for months, one of the many disruptions caused by militias,
state security guards and tribesmen at oil facilities.
Omar Zwei, spokesman for Arabian Gulf Oil Co (AGOCO)
operating the port, said the oil guards had allowed the docking
only as a goodwill gesture after receiving their delayed
salaries for March and April.
"There is another tanker waiting to load but there are
discussions ongoing with the PFG to allow the tanker to start
loading because they have not received their May salaries yet,"
he said.
NOC spokesman Mohamed El Harari also said the western El
Feel oilfield, operated by NOC and Italy's ENI, was
producing 95,000 bpd. This would lift national output to 270,000
bpd, he said. Output had fallen to 100,000 bpd this month.
The NOC spokesman also said there were efforts under way to
reopen the 340,000-bpd southwestern El Sharara field. Protesters
at the field and connecting pipeline have blocked production
several times since October.
Last year, rebels seized Hariga and three other eastern
ports with the aim of exporting crude oil from there themselves.
It took the government until April to reach an agreement
with them to relinquish Hariga and Zueitina port and to restart
exports, only for Hariga to be closed again last month by the
protesting security staff.
The rebels have kept shut the larger Ras Lanuf and Es Sider
ports pending further talks with the government. A fourth
eastern port, Zueitina, is technically open but there is
currently no crude to load.
($1 = 1.2035 Libyan Dinars)
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf
Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)