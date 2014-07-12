(Adds background)
By Feras Bosalum
TRIPOLI, July 12 Protesters have shut down the
eastern Libyan oil port Brega, state firm National Oil Corp
(NOC) said on Saturday, days after the government celebrated the
reopening of major ports following almost a year of blockage.
NOC spokesman Mohamed El Harari said the state-run Sirte Oil
Co would have to shut down its production of 43,000 barrels per
day (bpd) if the protest by state oil guards continued, without
being more specific about timeframe.
Harari said he did not know what the demands of the guards
were. He said Brega port was used to export oil but recently had
been mostly used to supply the western Zawiya refinery.
Last week the government managed to negotiate an end to a
protest blocking the 340,000 bpd El Sharara field in the
southwest. A rebel group also agreed to restart the eastern Ras
Lanuf and Es Sider ports which they had seized almost a year
ago.
The protesters at Brega are members of the petroleum
facilities guards (PFG), a force made up mainly of former
militia fighters who helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
The government in Tripoli has tried to co-opt the militias
by integrating them into state forces like the oil guards but it
has been unable to control them with its fledgling army, which
is still in training.
Members of the PFG often seize oil facilities they are
supposed to protect to press the central government into meeting
political and financial demands, part of growing turmoil in the
North African country.
Libya used to produce 1.4 million bpd until July 2012, when
a wave of protests started. Its current output is 350,000 bpd,
following the restart of the El Sharara field, NOC said on
Thursday.
Disputes over Libya's oil resources have been among the many
triggers for conflict between rival brigades of former rebels
and allied political factions since civil war ended four decades
of Gaddafi rule.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Louise Heavens and Pravin Char)