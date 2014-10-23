* Libya locked in conflict between two governments
* Both sides want to see oil revenues flow
* OPEC producer sitting on Africa's biggest oil reserves
* Libya's oil sector now mainly run by technocrats
By Ulf Laessing
CAIRO, Oct 23 A struggle has broken out for
control of Libya's state-run energy sector as rival governments
in Tripoli and the east compete for power, but a common interest
in maintaining oil revenues will keep exports flowing for now.
The OPEC producer has had two governments and parliaments
since an armed group took control of Tripoli in August,
appointing its own prime minister and taking over ministries as
the country disintegrates three years after the fall of Muammar
Gaddafi.
Libya's internationally recognised government was forced to
move to the eastern city of Bayda when the gunmen drove them out
of the capital in the summer. The elected parliament is now in
Tobruk, even further to the east.
The new rulers in Tripoli, largely boycotted by the rest of
the world, have appointed their own oil minister, who has
already held a press conference in the ministry and started
discussing oil policies.
Their man, Mashallah Zawi, is challenging the
internationally recognised government of Prime Minister Abdullah
al-Thinni, who had put Mustafa Sanallah, chairman of the
state-run National Oil Corporation, in charge of the oil sector.
The struggle is part of a wider conflict threatening to tear
apart a country where factions of heavily armed former rebels,
who helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, are now fighting for
power and a share of Africa's biggest oil reserves.
Libya is divided between a rump state in the east, where
Thinni's government and the elected parliament hold court, while
Tripoli and central Libya are held by brigades allied to the
western city of Misrata, which have taken control of the capital
and set up an alternative parliament.
OIL REVENUES
But despite the struggle that is dividing towns, tribes and
armed groups, officials at the National Oil Corporation say oil
exports have not been affected. The conflicting parties need to
keep the oil money, Libya's only source of income, flowing.
Revenues from oil export sales are being paid into a
state-owned bank abroad. The money is then remitted to the
central bank in Tripoli, which pays the salaries of thousands of
public employees on both sides of the new political divide.
The fact that supporters and members of armed groups on both
sides are on the state payroll is a legacy from Gaddafi, who
made most adults government employees in order to buy their
loyalty. Libya's new rulers have been too weak to change this
system even though many people simply don't show up for work at
overstaffed government offices.
Other former rebels have been put on the state payroll as
members of semi-official security forces while a new national
army is being created, even though many of them are more loyal
to tribe, region or local commanders than the Libyan state.
"There is probably a big disincentive to disrupting the oil
payments system, and payments will probably continue to get paid
into the central bank," said one Western diplomat.
That helps explain why oil production has risen despite the
general chaos. Libya now pumps at least 800,000 barrels a day,
four times more than five months ago, when Thinni's government
managed to end a rebel blockade of oil ports in the east.
Still, the industry remains highly vulnerable as armed
groups, often unaffiliated to political parties, seize oilfields
or ports to press authorities to meet their financial demands.
Another potential difficulty is that the struggle to control
the National Oil Corporation and the central bank might make
foreign traders reluctant to buy Libyan oil if they cannot
figure out who owns it.
Earlier this year, the United Nations banned the sale of oil
not authorised by the National Oil Corporation when rebels
campaigning for regional autonomy were trying to sell crude from
seized eastern ports.
"Personally, given the reality on the ground of two
parliaments, two governments... the U.N. should consider putting
such a freeze on all Libyan assets and transactions until the
picture is clear as to who is really in charge of Libyan
sovereign assets," said Hafed al Ghwell, a political analyst.
OIL NEEDED
Husni Bey, head of one of Libya's largest private
conglomerates, said the poor state of the public finances due to
armed men disrupting oil production earlier this year, and a
fall in oil prices, had forced all sides to cooperate in order
to keep oil sales going.
Oil revenues would be as low as $28 billion in 2014, half
last year's level, he said.
Ghwell said the central bank would have to burn more foreign
currency reserves to fund the budget of $40 billion and annual
imports of $30 billion.
Highlighting the challenges, the National Oil Corporation
has called on oil workers to maximise production to offset the
fall in oil prices.
With that financial dilemma, the competing powers are
leaving National Oil Corporation technocrats to handle routine
issues such as issuing tenders.
"Work is going very normally," said Omran al-Zawie,
spokesman for the Arabian Gulf Oil Co, a subsidiary of the
National Oil Corporation running export ports in the east.
Analysts say another reason why Tripoli's new rulers have
not tried to shake up the National oil Corporation is that up to
70 percent of oil production comes from the east, where Thinni's
government is still in charge of export terminals.
Bey said oil revenues are booked abroad in an account of the
state-owned Libyan Foreign Bank, which transfers the money to
the central bank.
The central bank, trying to stay out of the conflict, has
stopped all budget payments except salaries to public employees
and essentials such as wheat imports.
But Ghwell, who works for the World Bank, said foreign
buyers might freeze transactions as a result of confusion over
who is in charge at the central bank. Its governor has been
fired by the Tobruk-based parliament and he has filed a lawsuit
to try to get his job back.
"There may also be a point at which the officially
recognised Libyan government can request that all transactions
from the central bank in Tripoli should not be recognised, which
will add to the confusion," Ghwell said.
(Editing by Giles Elgood)